IVF in the times of Covid- Safety and precautions

What we thought was the end was just the beginning. The deadly second wave of Covid which affected people more from the reproductive age group reaffirms that we will need to continue to live in a COVID-19 environment for the foreseeable future. As per ASRM (American Society of Reproductive Medicine)There is a need to ensure that essential medical care, including reproductive care, is provided while maximizing safety.

An essential protective tool in the pandemic is the Covid19 vaccines. Although they are not 100 percent effective yet they are efficacious in reducing the severity of the disease and even preventing it. There is no need to delay getting pregnant after the covid 19 vaccination so you can go for IVF treatment immediately after or even during covid19 vaccination. As it is a dead virus it does not have any impact on fertility treatment. As per recent Government of India Guidelines vaccines are safe even during pregnancy and in the pre-pregnancy period.

We know that the increasing age of the couple and increasing duration of infertility both have a negative impact on the success rates of IVF treatment. So you should follow all the safety precautions and start your IVF treatment. Always wear a mask keep social distance and frequently wash your hands and sanitise surfaces and objects like your mobile phone and bags.

Ivf treatment involves a minor surgical procedure for egg retrieval. So if you have been infected with Covid19 you can start IVF treatment after 4 weeks if you were asymptomatic or only had mild non-respiratory symptoms. If you have had respiratory symptoms like cough or breathlessness but did not need hospitalisation then wait for 6 weeks. If you were hospitalised for a covid19 infection then please wait for 8 to 10 weeks. If you have diabetes or are immunocompromised then wait for 8 to 10 weeks before starting IVF treatment and if admitted to ICU due to covid19 infection then please wait for 12 weeks after recovery before you start IVF treatment.

WHY SCI?

SCI IVF is one of India’s most trusted fertility clinics. We have been top rated Nationally and Internationally in multiple surveys for providing fertility services and have several awards to our credit. Our doctors, embryologists, and the team have been trained in some of the most prestigious institutes in the world. They have been widely invited by National and International TV and Newspapers to give their views on fertility treatments. With the latest in technology infrastructure, you can rest assured that you in the best of hands for your treatment. High success rates improved accessibility and affordability have made IVF a preferred option for treatment for many cases of infertility. Nevertheless, due to social stigmas apprehensions, costs, and issues related to transparency some couples hesitate to adopt this technology. Most of all during Covid phase safety issue acts as a hindrance for many who are struggling to be parents. After a complete evaluation, the competent and professional team at SCI will suggest options for treatment. The comfort of our patient's safety and practical solution is focussed on before providing IVF services. Some of the major services we offer in conjunction with the lab are IVF ICSI Micro TESE Male infertility solutions Laser-Assisted Hatching Spindle view imaging technology Blastocyst culture PGT A testing and Surrogacy.

At SCI IVF Clinic, we prioritize the safety of our patients while following all the possible precautions. Our entire team has been vaccinated to offer secured experience to our patients and partners. Apart from this, all the COVID safety measures including regular sanitization, using masks, gloves, increased teleconsultation, specific time scheduling of the appointments, scan and blood tests, regular screening and triage of all staff and patients are followed at our clinic. Most importantly, the consent of the patient and a complete transparency about the procedure is maintained by the SCI IVF Team.



