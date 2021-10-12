IYCL Finals to be played in Dubai in Nov-2021

Cricket season is buzzing and so are some major cricket tournaments. Recently, International Youth Cricket League (IYCL) announced the schedule of their selection trials and matches which are starting this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first trial to select the Delhi, UP & Haryana teams for this season of IYCL will be on 7th November at Noida Cricket Stadium after which there will be IYCL selection trials in all the major cities all across the country. The selection trials in Noida will be open to all players from Delhi/NCR, North UP & Haryana.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shiv Kumar, Chief Operations Officer of the league said "We have designed IYCL in such a way that quality cricketers get a lot of chances to grow in their cricket career. IYCL is all about quality cricket and not quantity. Yes, there will be a lot of matches but, in an extremely organised manner so that the best talent comes out and play for their states as well as for the country".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IYCL has some experienced ex-cricketers as their coaches. Carlos Munaku who is currently associated as a coach with Delhi Capitals academy and has represented Zimbabwe in U19 world cup player and Mr. Srikant Kate, a former Ranji player, spearheads the coaching department of International Youth Cricket League or IYCL.

IYCL is quickly becoming the most sought-after cricket championship in India. IYCL's last season's final is also coming up in November this year which will be played in Dubai in which the IYCL's India Team will play against teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh & UAE.

Mr Kumar further added that IYCL will shortlist 16 state teams this year from various parts of the country in each age group. Matches will be played in U14, U16, U19, U23 & U25 categories which means that every budding cricketer now has a good rookie cricket league to look forward to. All the matches will be in 20 overs format with colored dresses and white balls so that the players get accustomed to this format of the game. Coaches from many other state associations are also supporting this initiative to promote the game of cricket especially in the areas where there are lesser opportunities. Additionally, Mr Kumar confirmed that there will be 100% sponsorships for players who get selected in the A-List Category from the very onset of the season. Player registrations for selection trials can be done online on their website http://www.iycleague.com.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}