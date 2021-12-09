Jabra’s journey from Mono Headsets to True Wireless

Part of the GN Group, Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. This allows Jabra to create integrated tools for contact centres, offices, collaboration and pioneering video conferencing solutions for more inclusive meetings that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds for better calls, music, and media. Jabra products are the result of thousands of hours of research and meticulous engineering, from the only company in the world with consumer, professional and medical grade sound, all under one roof.

Over the years, within the true wireless category, Jabra has evolved from a mono headset consumer brand to one of the top/ leading true wireless brands in the country. Jabra’s road to true wireless has been a long one, filled with triumphs and learnings, deep research into understanding consumer behaviour and patterns, and its high-end technology. Both the range of products have been truly applauded by the audience for its cutting edge technology, sound, and great audio. Jabra has always believed in providing premium quality products to its customers and great sound has been the number one priority for the brand.

Let’s take a look at the journey.

Jabra was the first company in the world to launch Bluetooth headsets in 2000. The stylish looking products were designed to enable people to remain hands-free, whether at work or on-the-go, to make and receive calls, while managing numerous other tasks with ease. The easily adjustable products were comfortable enough to wear all day and became a hit for the convenience it offered.

In the following years, Jabra launched mono headsets in numerous styles, from behind-the-ear models (Jabra’s signature style) for superior comfort, to sleek and subtle styles for in-ear models, in order to suit customers' varying needs. The products were hugely popular and benefitted the brand in gaining positive revenue growth and market share for providing innovative products and great sound, backed by cutting edge technology.

Jabra ventured into mono headsets in India with Jabra Motion, Stealth, Wave & Storm, which were market favorites. Now, Talk 15 & Talk 45 are the best-selling mono headsets.

This was just the beginning. Jabra never rested on its laurels and continued to innovate and built further on its deep understanding of consumer behavior with its engineering expertise.

Fast forward to January 2018, when Jabra marked its roaring entry into the true wireless segment with the Jabra Elite 65t and the Elite Active 65t at the CES conference in Las Vegas. The products were designed to offer the best calls and music experience and optimized for sports and active lifestyles. These intuitive products cemented Jabra’s position as one of the leaders in true wireless technology, and nearly 4 years on, are still one of the best-selling products by the brand.

In the next two years, Jabra launched its successors - the Elite 75t and the Elite Active 75t in December 2019 and March 2020 respectively, to further enhance the true wireless experience with a notably longer battery life and a smaller, more secure, comfortable fit. 2020 ended on a high note for Jabra with an addition to its award-winning Elite range - the Elite 85t, featuring its most advanced and powerful Active Noise cancellation technology.

The same year, Jabra launched MySound, revolutionizing the way people hear their music. A function within the Jabra Sound+ app, MySound leverages data from Jabra’s sister company GN Hearing to customize audio output based entirely around the user’s hearing.

Jabra is continuously pushing the boundaries of the listening experience, engineering products to empower consumers. It recently announced four products in India to establish its new Elite true wireless line-up – the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, and Elite 2. Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a revolutionary product featuring Jabra’s MultiSensor VoiceTM technology, is designed for those who want the best of the best for calls and music, allowing users to experience true wireless without limits. Jabra’s Active category is tailored for sports and active lifestyles and the earbuds are specifically engineered to stay put when you sweat. The Elite 3 makes up part of Jabra’s core category, a new standard for entry-level, on-the-go sound for a wider audience. The Elite 2 is for those who prefer stand-out quality design with powerful sound output and comfort, in a reasonable price range.

This redefined Elite range signifies the latest breakthrough in true wireless technology and includes new and unique technologies optimised for specific use cases in a sleek and modern design. With the new Elite range, Jabra is now catering to almost all the customer segments, providing premium product quality at all price segments.

Wireless audio consumption is continuously evolving, and Jabra is working towards delivering experiences most pertinent to today’s listeners. We will continue to innovate and offer solutions that deliver the best sound experience. Stay tuned!