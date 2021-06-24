Jai Karan Walia's 'Clever Corp' completes two successful years

Strategic imperatives laid by Jai Karan Walia has enabled Clever Corp to attain new heights of success in the business realm in two years since inception.

The more we see around ourselves, the more we will find self-driven and motivated individuals who leave no stone unturned in excelling in their respective work. If millennials were at the forefront of taking our world ahead, then the Gen Z’s too are not much behind and proving every now and then about the mettle that they can handle. In the end, both are an amazing set of entrepreneurs booming in our golden era of generation and boosting our economy with tons and tons of innovative ideas and products. One serial entrepreneur who has taken huge strides in the business enterprise and scaling new heights of success each day is Jai Karan Walia. He is the founder of “Clever Corp”, an organization rooted in Dubai with many of its branches now open at Abu Dhabi, China, and Nigeria. Jai Karan Walia has his wings outstretched in the entire UAE and with global aspiration in mind, he wants to reach every nook and corner of the world and cater to untouched clients across the globe.

Hailing from Punjab, India, Jai Karan Walia finished his mechanical engineering from BITS Pilani institute in 2015 and also pursued his EMBA from the world's 9th ranked Hult business school. Honing his professional skills and developing his expertise, Jai then worked with many esteemed organizations to master the art of entrepreneurship and learn tips and tricks of the business industry. Post this, Jai then stepped on the pedal hard and opened his 1st venture headquartered in Dubai, “Clever Corp”.

Today, Clever Corp has celebrated its 2nd anniversary with stellar growth and performances. They have developed a unique niche for themselves within the industry in a short span and are marching towards registering their name in the history books. Such has been the response from the market and their clientele, it would be no brain teaser to see Clever Corp at the pinnacle of success in coming months. Jai Karan Walia and his team celebrated their 2nd anniversary in great spirits who have delivered desired results consistently and will continue to work harder to attain more growth.

Clever Corp is an emerging business advisory setup firm that helps thousands of different businesses get established and noticed in a short span of time and excels in providing advisory services. Offering a wide range of services under their kitty and offering them tailored made solutions. They are firm believers of the fact that customer satisfaction should not be compromised on any level and should be 100% with the same levels of transparency and accountability. They also excel in providing Tax Consultancy services and are into real estate business as well across UAE.

Clever Corp’s tremendous success has yielded them the 'Indo Arab summit for best Business Setup in UAE in 2019', which was presented to them by the Union Minister of India. Jai Karan Walia has now become a household name in Dubai and is a well-known public figure. His superlative and astral work has propelled him to be an owner of multiple properties across Dubai and also possessor of many luxurious cars.

For more information follow him on Instagram @jaikaranwalia or visit the website, https://theclevercorp.com/.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.