Jaipuria School of Business is transforming aspirants to leaders of tomorrow

Management education in the 21st century demands a whole lot more than just academic brilliance. Young graduates aspiring to be business leaders of tomorrow look out for an authentic understanding of the present corporate realities along with value-addition competencies to carve out a flourishing career for themselves.

Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, has the expertise in catering to these very needs. Founded in 2008 by the noted philanthropist and industrialist, Dr Rajaram Jaipuria, the B-School benefits from a 76-year-long legacy of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, which is presently a leading conglomerate of 2 management institutes, 14 K-12 schools, 5 Preschools and 1 teachers’ training academy in north and central India. To this rich legacy, the inhouse corporate connect is added by the group’s chairman, Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, who has invested a great deal of thought and vision into aligning the management education taught at the institute with the realities of the industry.

This vision is strived for and achieved at Jaipuria School of Business in multiple ways.

• PGDM Programme With A Difference

The 2-Year Full-Time PGDM programme at Jaipuria School of Business is approved by AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The programme blends functional knowledge, industry practices and employability certifications to optimize the student learning experience in different specializations such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Business Analytics, Operations and Supply Chain, and International Business, with an ample opportunity for dual specialization.

• International Immersion & Alliances for A Global Perspective

Jaipuria School of Business has an International Immersion Programme (Singapore) to help students develop a global perspective. In addition, the B-school boasts international collaborations with the University of Central Missouri (USA) and European Business School (UK). International tours organized by the institute to the countries such as UAE help to give students an international exposure so important for the PGDM graduates nowadays.

• Certifications To Boost Employability of Students

Over and above the business education, the institute offers various value-added certifications that go a long way in boosting the employability quotient of students. These include certifications in Design Thinking & Innovation by Innovation Foundation, NSE Certification in Financial Markets, certifications in Personal and Professional Etiquette, Advanced Excel and Spreadsheet Modelling.

• Industry Exposure to Make Students Corporate-Ready

Jaipuria School of Business puts a great deal of emphasis on the academia-industry interface through webinars, seminars, conferences, orientation programmes, summer internships and industrial visits. In its Industry Mentorship Programme, the institute ensures online and in-person mentoring of students by leading academics, noted CEOs, CFOs, entrepreneurs, motivators, life coaches, and even political stalwarts. An International Conference organized by JSB in February 2021 featured the likes of Mr. Saurabh Goel (President, Havells India Ltd.) and Mr. Uttiyo Raychaudhuri (Vice Provost for Internationalization at University of Denver, USA) as keynote speaker and chief guest.

• Excellent Placement Support

Every year, during the placement season, Jaipuria School of Business manages to bring in top industry recruiters to the campus. Full placement support is provided through AON CoCubes, US, a prominent assessment and hiring platform that helps to open a world of employment opportunities for students. Some of the B-School’s prominent recruiters include Pepsico, HDFC Bank, Capegemini, Reliance, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, Dabur, Axis Bank, Coca Cola, Accenture, and Indigo. The JSB placement support programme has over 300 recruiters on board and more than 1000 students have been successfully placed so far.

• Attractive Salary Packages That Redeem the Cost of Education

The highest package to date of a JSB student stands at Rs. 12.5 lacs per annum and the average package is in the range of Rs. 6.5 lacs per annum. One of the institute’s alumni, Nikhilesh Pratap Shahi, has gone on to launch his own start-up called Fintree Global Research. He says, “Jaipuria School of Business provided the most conducive environment for me to pursue academic excellence and develop, at the same time, an entrepreneurial streak that has helped me launch a start-up research company.”

A Vision for A Bright Future

The cachet of management education is on the rise. More than ever, the world today needs qualified and able managers to streamline the business operations and processes disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Risk mitigation and crisis management are becoming the new buzzwords. Data analytics, digital literacy, artificial intelligence and machine learning will drive the evolution in the world of business.

“Jaipuria School of Business is fully prepared for aligning business education with the exigencies of Industrial Revolution 4.0,” says Dr Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director of JSB. He adds, “The hallmark of Jaipuria School of Business is that we go beyond the curriculum to build special competencies in our students. We have experienced faculty members from IIM and FMS and industry who help to promote social emotional learning, digital proficiency, strong interpersonal skills, communication skills, decision-making prowess, multi-tasking and conflict resolution in students. Above all, we inculcate and nurture the qualities such as ethical leadership, corporate social responsibility, and change-readiness to groom business leaders of tomorrow”.

The institute’s commitment to excellence was recently recognized with an award for the Best Management College in India for Placement by Integrated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in 2021.

The admissions are presently open for the PGDM Batch 2021-23 at Jaipuria School of Business, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Attractive scholarships are also available and only a few seats are left. The aspirants wishing to be the business leaders of tomorrow are welcome to be a part of the Jaipuria family.