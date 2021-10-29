Jalsa: A renowned exhibition and a platform for brand engagement & promotions

Jalsa symbolizes state-of-the-art fashion where the undeniable talent of creative fashion and design geniuses from India as well as overseas is on a magnificent display for all to experience.

The festive edit was held on 14th October at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi and it was an epicenter of fun, glamour, and style, studded with an impressive array of fashion architects who bridge the world of the fashion industry. Jalsa provides a platform for heightened brand engagement and promotion, assisting designers to accelerate their presence and letting their unique designs quickly find a loyal following among sophisticated fashion lovers.

The event showcased not only the home for clothing designers but also a wide variety of home decor & lifestyle brands as well. Prominent Brands from all over India were present to showcase their best & latest collection for the festive season. Some of the Prominent exhibitors who showcased their products were Shveta & Anuj, Amit Talwar, Vaga Fashion Dubai, Daljit Sudan from Kashmir, Ikah by Gyaans, Kimaya's collection, Nita Shah, Ojasvini Calcutta, Elena Singh, Begums, Celeste Home Decor, and many others.

An ideal platform for designers who wish to exhibit their exceptional work to the targeted audience which matters to them most.

Jalsa is the most reputable & renowned exhibition ensures that it matches the need of both the Exhibitors as well as the audience. The coming together of various brands and celebrated artists with similar visions and missions of setting impeccable fashion standards and craftsmanship has made Jalsa reach the pinnacles of glory.

Jalsa The Fashion, Jewel & Lifestyle exhibition is organising such high-end quality events for the last so many years and on this journey, they have managed to get so many loyal exhibitors and audience. Riding on the wave of this loyalty from exhibitors and audience, the event has managed to grow leaps & bounds.

Jalsa’s endeavor is to provide a strong platform where the exhibitors get a suitable environment to meet with their Target Audience. The strong footfalls in every exhibition clearly show that the audience loves this exhibition to the hilt.

Jalsa has got the love from the designers across the states as they showcase the work from the designers of different states. People travel from nearby cities to attend the event and the loyal audience eagerly wait for the next event date always.