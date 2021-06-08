Janki Desai’s ‘Altair’ redefines storytelling as a major event design tool

Decor has always played a crucial role in any wedding or event. A perfect decor does exist, and all it requires is a creative mind to bring elegance to life. Acing perfection with its beautiful and out of the world ornamentation, entrepreneur Janki Desai’s bespoke event designing company ‘Altair’ has added a lot of value with its exclusive event designs. Unlike other decor companies, Janki’s brainchild stands apart in terms of its exquisite designs.

Having worked and served the clients with out of the box event decoration services in India and overseas, ‘Altair’ has always raised a bar with every project done under its belt. The creative director and the hardworking team working under her has truly managed to transform fairytale moments into real-life wedding stories. The wedding designs and concepts curated by her team are considered class beyond comparison majorly for the modern techniques inculcated with the royal Indian aesthetics.

Incorporated in 2016, the event design company is headquartered in Mumbai. It has so far extended its work across different destinations of the world including Goa, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bangalore, Jaisalmer, Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat and Vietnam. One thing that has been different in most of their designs is the creative decor. In simple words, the elements used to decorate any wedding event designed by ‘Altair’ have had deep meaning behind them.

The unique way of storytelling through its captivating decor and designs is what makes ‘Altair’ stand apart in the market. Highly inspired by the diversified Indian tradition and culture, Janki through her creative flair has changed the facet of wedding decor in the last few years. She says, “Focusing merely on aesthetics is not our main goal. Instead, focusing on decor that has a story to tell is what we believe in. So far, the decors that we have done for weddings and other events have beautifully conveyed a story.” Moreover, at any particular wedding, the decor designed by Janki’s team goes hand in hand with the bride and the groom.

With the larger than life set designs, the creative designers at ‘Altair’ work relentlessly to deliver maximum customer satisfaction. Be it indoor decor or outdoor decor, the finesse with which Janki Desai justifies her work is commendable. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the event design company has been doing its work for many intimate affairs. Continuing the streak of creating lovely decor at events, the quality of conveying a story through its designs is what makes ‘Altair’ a household name among other event design and decor companies.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.