Janvi Gaur Vedic Astrologer And Tarot Card Reader Predicts 2022

2022 is a magical year. Numerologically it adds to number 6 which is ruled by Venus and it is God’s favorite planet and Venus is the planet of money, love and manifestation. A year which will make millions of millionaires and the world market will boom. Stocks will see some new heights.

In Chinese astrology from 1st of February 2022 Water Tiger Year will begin. Water stands for color black and black is a color which neither gives nor takes any energy. So it is a year of what goes around comes around. Everyone will reap what they sow.

Water tiger year will also be a year of a massive breakthrough in the world of technology and medical science. A year of immense knowledge and information, it will get us out of all our illusions and massive awareness regarding Covid-19. As 2020 was a metal rat year and Accelerated in 2021 a metal OX year. Due to two metal years back to back the toxicity spread at a rapid speed. But the water tiger will attack on COVID in the most aggressive manner and the water element will wash off all the illusions

And we will get the knowledge of how to exist and win over this situation.

In Vedic astrology a huge shift in Saturn will occur in the mid year of 2022, where Saturn will leave Capricorn and go to Aquarius which is going to be the most beneficial shift of the decade. Though Capricorn and Aquarius are both the house of Saturn and ruled by Saturn , there is a huge difference in their reaction. This Saturn shift will expose a lot of things and In Lot of fields where 2020 and 2021 have left many things unanswered and confused.

Our most favorite Bollywood will start coming out of the black cloud and will see new faces and new talents never seen before. Many legends will have to step down because of a lack of choice and lack of power. As we see lots of new unions, we will also be shocked with some relationships coming to an end. The most unexpected ones. Box office will boom and web series success will reach new heights. We will see many unfinished and unexplained mysteries of Bollywood come to their closure.

People should be more private in their relationships as tigers are very private and graceful.

As the element of the tiger year is water, we can expect floods and unexplained damage due to rains worldwide.

World leaders will have better ideas and structures for their nations than in 2020 and 2021. Indian leaders and politicians will see untimely changes and shifts due to surprising revolutions which will occur in the country. The black cloud which was over Bollywood will shift on the government from mid year 2022 with the Saturn shift. Time for truth and justice.

The planetary shifts favored financially most in the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and few parts of Southeast Asia.

The UK, Europe and USA will struggle at many levels and go through very overwhelming energies.

Lucky numbers of 2022 : 2, 4, 12, 22, 31, & 45

Lucky days of 2022 every month : 6th, 7th, 14TH and 20TH.

Lucky months : March, June & November

Lucky Colors : blue, yellow, orange & green.

Lucky directions : west, northwest and southwest.

