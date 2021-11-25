Jaro Education partners with Imperial College Business School for exec education

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

India’s Leading EdTech firm Jaro Education has announced its strategic partnership with Imperial College Business School. The partnership is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that encourages and promotes global education in India through foreign university tie-ups and digital transformation across industries.

Jaro Education is India’s most trusted online higher education company and a pioneer in the executive education space. This association will promote the virtual new-age executive education programmes that will equip working professionals to be ready for the VUCA world. These programmes provide professionals with a global platform to study with the world's top 1% of the academia and cohort.

With this partnership, Jaro Education brings forth new-age virtual programmes like Digital Transformation Strategy, Innovation: A Design Thinking Approach, Leadership in Technology-Driven World, FinTech: Foundations, Applications & Impact, AI & ML in Financial Services, and Risk Management. The virtual programmes developed by Imperial College Executive Education offer a practical and personalised learning approach combined with weekly live interactive sessions presented by Imperial’s faculty and industry leaders. The courses also provide insights through case studies, weekly Q&A sessions, access to recorded sessions, and a platform to engage with international peers from diverse industries, and an engaging learning experience with mobile access. Imperial College London is amongst the top 1% of the universities worldwide as per the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Talking about the need for global education in India and the importance of the programme, Ms Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “NEP 2020 and its focus on encouraging education through foreign universities will help establish India as a global education hub. This will further help in creating jobs and developing a quality workforce within the country. The fast-paced digital age commands the need to develop global leaders of tomorrow with the ability to tackle challenging situations. We aim to fulfil this industry requirement through the cutting-edge interdisciplinary techno-management programmes that Imperial College Business School specialises in.”

Sharing details about the collaboration, Mike Davis, Director of Open Programmes, Imperial College Executive Education said, “We are incredibly excited about the collaboration with Jaro Education to promote our executive education programmes in India. With this collaboration, we can continue to attract brilliant minds to our virtual programmes, which combine Imperial’s capabilities in science and technology with deep connections to industry to realise the future of business, today.”

Those interested can enrol on - https://bit.ly/3oqyGfB.

The EdTech sector is observing an increased demand for technology-focused programmes. To address this demand and need to create a future-ready workforce in the techno-functional area equipped with new-age skill sets, Jaro Education is planning to launch more than 30 diverse programmes by FY-22 from top-ranked institutions. To support the company’s growth plan and cater to the rising demand in the EdTech industry, Jaro Education also strives to expand its workforce from 800 employees to 2,000 employees by FY22.

About Jaro Education

Jaro Education is one of the leading EdTech companies in India and a pioneer in the Executive Education space since July 2009. The company aims to nurture managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs in every field and industry by guiding them to choose and opt for an apt course that caters to their requirements. Recognized for changing the landscape of online education in India, Jaro Education offers more than 20 management and technology programs in collaboration with reputed universities and institutes such as Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), Swiss School of Management, IU (Germany), IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Trichy, IIM Nagpur, IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad and more. With its strong domain expertise and insightful online programs, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 2, 50,000 professionals in the last 12 years through its 28 centres across India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jaroeducation.com/

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the world's leading universities.

The College's 20,000 students and 8,000 staff are working to solve the biggest challenges in science, medicine, engineering and business.

Imperial is the world's fifth-most international university, according to Times Higher Education, with academic ties to more than 150 countries. Reuters named the College as the UK's most innovative university because of its exceptional entrepreneurial culture and ties to industry.

Imperial staff, students and alumni are working round-the-clock to combat COVID-19. Imperial has nearly two thousand key workers and is at the forefront of coronavirus epidemiology, virology, vaccine development and diagnostics. More than one thousand Imperial staff and students are volunteering to support the NHS.

For more information about Imperial’s Executive Education programmes, please visit: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/business-school/executive-education/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.