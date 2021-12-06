Jaro Education witnesses a boost in the learner's base; aiming 2X growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

- Leading self-funded edtech firm has been in existence since 2009 and offers top executive education programs from the world’s leading universities and institutes.

- The growth in the cohorts’ count is an outcome of strategic partnerships, expanded portfolios and talented professionals.

​With the global executive education program market expected to surpass $37.8B in 2021, the most trusted EdTech Company Jaro Education in the online higher education sector continues to upskill professionals and observes a massive growth in the learner’s base. The company has observed a growth in the learner’s base of more than 150% in H1FY22. Earlier company has also seen a growth of 250% in Q1FY22 compared to Q1FY21 in the learner’s base. Jaro Education further aims for 2X growth by FY22.

The company’s strategic partnerships and diversified program portfolio acted as the main catalyst to boost this growth synergy. Having associated with 20+ world’s leading Institutions like Imperial College Business School in London, Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), Swiss School of Management, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, the leading EdTech firm is planning to launch 30+ programs by FY22.

Jaro Education, a self-reliant EdTech pioneer, iterates on upskilling working professionals and their mindset undergo a transition of future-ready leaders. The surge in enrolments witnessed corporate cohorts attaining professionals from Executive to C-Suite Level having experience ranging from 1 year to 27 years from sectorial behemoths like Goldman Sachs, TCS, KPMG, HDFC Bank, Amazon, and many more.

Asserting the vision on the future growth, Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, Chairman and Managing Director, Jaro Education stated, “The onus lies on Jaro to build long-term careers and further soar this mark of 150% growth in learner’s base involving professionals from mid to senior level designations by refining their industry know-how and skills.”

Having reached 12 years stage of the milestone, Jaro Education still believes in live and interactive learning experience being the game-changer among other factors. Also, the pioneer strives to outstrip the competition with the key focus to equip learners with new-age innovative technology skills and enable them to lead in a VUCA world.

The journey since its inception has never been a sprint but a marathon for going that extra mile with affordable, accessible, and quality education for professionals at all levels. Now, with advanced technology foraying in every sector, there exists an urgent need for industry-ready experts to adapt quickly. Alongside, the unexpected shift from an offline to online infrastructure due to the pandemic knocked up opportunities demanding specialized skills.

Keeping in mind the changing and dynamic nature of the market, the EdTech Company plans to stay ahead of the curve by upskilling the working professionals with advanced added courses like Post Graduate Certificate in FinTech, Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics, Master in Science and Doctor of Business Administration to their portfolio.

Ms Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education said, "We look forward to introduce more unique and new-age programs which will be a blend of industry & global academics contributing to the positive career growth of working professionals."

The EdTech Company was launched in 2009 and has been profit-making and self-funded since its inception. The company is now inching towards expanding its workforce from 800 employees to 2,000 employees by FY22. Jaro Education has chalked its growth plan to harness the power of the new-age learning addressing the needs of working professionals to ensure career advancement.

About Jaro Education

Jaro Education is India's most trusted online higher education company and a pioneer in the Executive Education space since July 2009. The company aims to nurture managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs in every field and industry by guiding them to choose and opt for an apt course that caters to their requirements. Recognized for changing the landscape of online education in India, Jaro Education offers more than 20 management and technology programs in collaboration with reputed universities and institutes such as Imperial College Business School in London, Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), IU International Germany, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Trichy, IIM Nagpur and more. With its strong domain expertise and insightful online programs, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 2,50,000 professionals in the last 12 years through its 28 centres across India.

