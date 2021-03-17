Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit

Jayman Sharma, son of Dinesh Sharma, is a 34 years old energetic and visionary youth leader from Bapunagar - Ahmedabad. He is a political leader, an active member of Youth Congress and NSUI, and President of IYC Bapunagar since 2016; when all dreamt of becoming a doctor, engineer, or lawyer, Jayman knew he wanted to serve his country.

Jayman started his political career in 2006, and since then, he has been working hard to achieve new milestones. Inspired by Mr Rahul Gandhi, he joined NSUI and working with determination; he became a Delegate from Thakkarbapanagar Vidhan Sabha in 2009. With hard work, one can move even mountains, and Jayman, with his dedicated efforts, won the heart of people and continued his journey to great success.

Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government. Moving ahead on the same path, he was elected as the board member of student welfare in association with NSUI in 2011.

The year 2014 was a golden year when Jayman participated in Vikas Khoj Yatra, a 500 Km Yatra in 23 days, passing through nine Lok Sabha, and met Shri Rahul Gandhi, his inspiration and icon. Success is not delivered in one day but demands years of perseverance and consistency.

In 2016, Jayman Sharma won Youth Congress Elections by 1000 votes and became President with the highest number of votes. The year gave Jayman to prove his unconditional assistance for the poor and disabled when demonetization shook the country.

From participating in awareness rallies, rally for justice to a soldier Ramkrishna and family to spreading smiles on special occasions of Uttarayan, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayman made every attempt to spread awareness and support.

Jayman in 2019 joined the rally in support to oppose the NRC bill at Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad Gujarat. To start 2020 with a smile, he distributed 10000 Kites to children and Kids on the Special Occasion of Uttarayan.

In March 2020, a countrywide lockdown was imposed due to COVID 19. Jayman Sharma started many campaigns, from distributing food packets to masks and sanitisers and helping over 5000 migrant workers to free tea distribution to AMC and police workers to help people of Bapunagar in all possible ways.

Jayman Sharma is passionate about the bright future and prospects to fight elections from Bapunagar ward 26. We wish him all the luck to succeed and create a history.

