Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit
- Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government.
Jayman Sharma, son of Dinesh Sharma, is a 34 years old energetic and visionary youth leader from Bapunagar - Ahmedabad. He is a political leader, an active member of Youth Congress and NSUI, and President of IYC Bapunagar since 2016; when all dreamt of becoming a doctor, engineer, or lawyer, Jayman knew he wanted to serve his country.
Jayman started his political career in 2006, and since then, he has been working hard to achieve new milestones. Inspired by Mr Rahul Gandhi, he joined NSUI and working with determination; he became a Delegate from Thakkarbapanagar Vidhan Sabha in 2009. With hard work, one can move even mountains, and Jayman, with his dedicated efforts, won the heart of people and continued his journey to great success.
Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government. Moving ahead on the same path, he was elected as the board member of student welfare in association with NSUI in 2011.
The year 2014 was a golden year when Jayman participated in Vikas Khoj Yatra, a 500 Km Yatra in 23 days, passing through nine Lok Sabha, and met Shri Rahul Gandhi, his inspiration and icon. Success is not delivered in one day but demands years of perseverance and consistency.
In 2016, Jayman Sharma won Youth Congress Elections by 1000 votes and became President with the highest number of votes. The year gave Jayman to prove his unconditional assistance for the poor and disabled when demonetization shook the country.
From participating in awareness rallies, rally for justice to a soldier Ramkrishna and family to spreading smiles on special occasions of Uttarayan, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayman made every attempt to spread awareness and support.
Jayman in 2019 joined the rally in support to oppose the NRC bill at Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad Gujarat. To start 2020 with a smile, he distributed 10000 Kites to children and Kids on the Special Occasion of Uttarayan.
In March 2020, a countrywide lockdown was imposed due to COVID 19. Jayman Sharma started many campaigns, from distributing food packets to masks and sanitisers and helping over 5000 migrant workers to free tea distribution to AMC and police workers to help people of Bapunagar in all possible ways.
Jayman Sharma is passionate about the bright future and prospects to fight elections from Bapunagar ward 26. We wish him all the luck to succeed and create a history.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshu Patel was felicitated as Passion Vista’s “The Global Icon 2020”
- Himanshu Patel was felicitated by global magazine for his unique innovations in the automobile industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Dr Lalit Kasana who founded the world's 1st Homeo-Aesthetic clinic
- He is also a member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association, National Cosmetology Association (USA) and American Cosmetology Association.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit
- Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gulshan Dynasty is an Iconic Upcoming Uber Luxury Residential Project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouSay organizes influencers' workshop to captivate audience on short video apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to maximize returns on your Bajaj Finance FD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishwar Shekhar, the social media geek and entrepreneur inspiring millennials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SquareTrader- A platform for all your investing needs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ceramic and white clay roof tiles becoming popular in India,' says Mr. Thangal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The new avatar of the post-Covid MBA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debarpan Mukherjee: A tech-savvy engineer turned full-time blogger & SEO expert
- Amongst many things, he is a digital marketer, web developer, an SEO expert, and entrepreneur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Designer duo Rishi & Vibhuti
- They got listed in top 30 fashion fashion labels in the Cosmopolotian January edit 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur
- Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BUbusiness: eB2B marketplace launched to empower SMBs with procurement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omaxe World Street, Faridabad, epitomizes an Iconic Retail Project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox