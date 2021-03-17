IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit
Jayman Sharma
Jayman Sharma
brand post

Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit

  • Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST

Jayman Sharma, son of Dinesh Sharma, is a 34 years old energetic and visionary youth leader from Bapunagar - Ahmedabad. He is a political leader, an active member of Youth Congress and NSUI, and President of IYC Bapunagar since 2016; when all dreamt of becoming a doctor, engineer, or lawyer, Jayman knew he wanted to serve his country.

Jayman started his political career in 2006, and since then, he has been working hard to achieve new milestones. Inspired by Mr Rahul Gandhi, he joined NSUI and working with determination; he became a Delegate from Thakkarbapanagar Vidhan Sabha in 2009. With hard work, one can move even mountains, and Jayman, with his dedicated efforts, won the heart of people and continued his journey to great success.

Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government. Moving ahead on the same path, he was elected as the board member of student welfare in association with NSUI in 2011.

The year 2014 was a golden year when Jayman participated in Vikas Khoj Yatra, a 500 Km Yatra in 23 days, passing through nine Lok Sabha, and met Shri Rahul Gandhi, his inspiration and icon. Success is not delivered in one day but demands years of perseverance and consistency.

In 2016, Jayman Sharma won Youth Congress Elections by 1000 votes and became President with the highest number of votes. The year gave Jayman to prove his unconditional assistance for the poor and disabled when demonetization shook the country.

From participating in awareness rallies, rally for justice to a soldier Ramkrishna and family to spreading smiles on special occasions of Uttarayan, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayman made every attempt to spread awareness and support.

Jayman in 2019 joined the rally in support to oppose the NRC bill at Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad Gujarat. To start 2020 with a smile, he distributed 10000 Kites to children and Kids on the Special Occasion of Uttarayan.

In March 2020, a countrywide lockdown was imposed due to COVID 19. Jayman Sharma started many campaigns, from distributing food packets to masks and sanitisers and helping over 5000 migrant workers to free tea distribution to AMC and police workers to help people of Bapunagar in all possible ways.

Jayman Sharma is passionate about the bright future and prospects to fight elections from Bapunagar ward 26. We wish him all the luck to succeed and create a history.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Himanshu Patel
Himanshu Patel
brand post

Himanshu Patel was felicitated as Passion Vista’s “The Global Icon 2020”

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Himanshu Patel was felicitated by global magazine for his unique innovations in the automobile industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Lalit Kasana
Dr Lalit Kasana
brand post

Meet Dr Lalit Kasana who founded the world's 1st Homeo-Aesthetic clinic

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • He is also a member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association, National Cosmetology Association (USA) and American Cosmetology Association.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayman Sharma
Jayman Sharma
brand post

Jayman Sharma proved passion for serving the country, knows no limit

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Jayman Sharma joined Student Yuva Jagran Yatra in 2010 to awaken youth for their rights from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gulshan Dynasty delivers the best of both worlds, with unhindered views of the city on one side and the green belt on the other.
Gulshan Dynasty delivers the best of both worlds, with unhindered views of the city on one side and the green belt on the other.
brand post

Gulshan Dynasty is an Iconic Upcoming Uber Luxury Residential Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Boasting of superlative amenities and customizable homes, Gulshan Dynasty takes the concept of luxury living into a whole new dimension.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouSay short video app from KTree(YouSay)
YouSay short video app from KTree(YouSay)
brand post

YouSay organizes influencers' workshop to captivate audience on short video apps

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Learn from basic to intermediate topics on how to captivate users on short video platforms and be a popular social media influencer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By investing in FD, you can grow savings at a fixed rate of interest, which is usually higher than what’s offered by savings accounts.(Bajaj Finserv)
By investing in FD, you can grow savings at a fixed rate of interest, which is usually higher than what’s offered by savings accounts.(Bajaj Finserv)
brand post

How to maximize returns on your Bajaj Finance FD

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 AM IST
As a leading financial service provider, Bajaj Finance Limited offers attractive FD interest rates up to 7.25%, which is higher than the current market average of 4%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishwar Shekhar
Ishwar Shekhar
brand post

Ishwar Shekhar, the social media geek and entrepreneur inspiring millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:53 PM IST
His influencer marketing skills have changed the dynamics of online reach and has given him an edge over others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This feature-loaded app has been designed in a way that it is simple to use and gives its users the option of opening a demo account which is an exclusive feature to help users understand the nuances of trading across currencies, stocks and goods etc, all this starting from a basic $50 only.
This feature-loaded app has been designed in a way that it is simple to use and gives its users the option of opening a demo account which is an exclusive feature to help users understand the nuances of trading across currencies, stocks and goods etc, all this starting from a basic $50 only.
brand post

SquareTrader- A platform for all your investing needs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
It is the one-stop destination for trading across 200 assets inclusive of foreign currencies, stocks, funds, and commodities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KPG has 30 exclusive roofing showrooms across India, which hosts ceramic roof tiles, white clay roofing tiles, roofing shingles, rain gutters, and other accessories.
KPG has 30 exclusive roofing showrooms across India, which hosts ceramic roof tiles, white clay roofing tiles, roofing shingles, rain gutters, and other accessories.
brand post

‘Ceramic and white clay roof tiles becoming popular in India,' says Mr. Thangal

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Mr. PookoyaThangal is the founder and managing director of KPG roofings, India’s largest roofing showroom chain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As value-driven and cost-conscious students are questioning what the traditional MBA provides; business schools that have adapted to deliver value online and innovated their programs.
As value-driven and cost-conscious students are questioning what the traditional MBA provides; business schools that have adapted to deliver value online and innovated their programs.
brand post

The new avatar of the post-Covid MBA

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Here’s how India’s top management institutions are supercharging their MBA degrees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debarpan Mukherjee
Debarpan Mukherjee
brand post

Debarpan Mukherjee: A tech-savvy engineer turned full-time blogger & SEO expert

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • Amongst many things, he is a digital marketer, web developer, an SEO expert, and entrepreneur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi &amp; Vibhuti
Rishi & Vibhuti
brand post

Meet Designer duo Rishi & Vibhuti

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • They got listed in top 30 fashion fashion labels in the Cosmopolotian January edit 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paarth Natani
Paarth Natani
brand post

Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brainchild of Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.(BUbusiness)
The brainchild of Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.(BUbusiness)
brand post

BUbusiness: eB2B marketplace launched to empower SMBs with procurement

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Solely designed for businesses spanning entrepreneurs, retailers, department stores, Kirana stores, hotels, and restaurants, the members-only store is a one-stop search for businesses to purchase items for business supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
brand post

Omaxe World Street, Faridabad, epitomizes an Iconic Retail Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Inspired by the architecture of world-renowned shopping streets in a high street format, Omaxe World Street brings the experience of shopping from around the world to Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP