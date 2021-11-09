JEE Main 2022 Forms might Open in Dec, Get Free JEE Main Sample Tests & Guides

JEE Main Form for Phase I Exam 2022 is expected to be released in December 2021. As per the latest directives, JEE Main is conducted over 4 phases: February, March, April and May.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of now, NTA (National Testing Agency) has successfully conducted all four exams for JEE Main 2021. Over 10,00,000 candidates applied for JEE Main Exams in 2021 with over 480,000 candidates appearing for Phase IV Exams.

JEE Main Application Form 2022

JEE Main form is expected to be released in the first week of December 2021. The Registration Process can be carried out on the official board website, nta.ac.in Or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students are expected to fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria before applying for JEE Main Exam 2022. JEE Main Form needs to be submitted before the official deadline, to avoid incurring late fees.

General/Gen-EWS/OBC(NCL) boys need to pay a Registration Fee of INR 650 for a single paper. On the other hand, Girls, SC/ST/PwD/Transgender have a 50% relaxation (INR 325 per paper). Candidates will also be required to upload a number of important documents at the time of JEE Main 2022 Registration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check the latest updates for JEE Main 2022 here.

Planning for JEE Main 2022

Aspirants wanting to clear JEE Main need to strategize and plan their studies well beforehand to ensure the optimum opportunity to clear JEE Main Exam 2022. Students are recommended to research into suitable colleges using the Collegedunia JEE Main College Predictor before the JEE Main Admission Cut-offs are released. Collegedunia College Predictor Tool delves into a comprehensive archive of over 900 B.Tech. colleges and over 25 B.Arch colleges.

The biggest hurdle students face during JEE Main preparation is getting access to information and getting access to resources. With Collegedunia JEE Main, aspirants can get both. The Home Page for JEE Main is a treasure trove of information, with latest updates on Exams, Results, Admissions, Important Dates and Much more. Candidates can strategize their entire preparation schedule from a singular platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE Main Sample Papers and Guides: Easy Access

The next big step in clearing JEE Main is the actual process of studying itself. Again, aspirants need to look no further. Collegedunia provides JEE Main Practice Papers, Sample Questions and study material that will create a rock-solid foundation for any JEE Main aspirant. JEE Main Solved Question Papers are also available on the website to ease their learning process.

Collegedunia is a comprehensive web portal that caters to aspirants across all fields of education. It is India’s leading educational web portal working with the aim of generating student-driven content. A dedicated team works round the clock to ensure aspirants get access to authentic, verified content along with effective preparation guides and strategies. Check out Collegedunia.com today and watch all your career dreams unfold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.