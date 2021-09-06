Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Jerika Moldharia Appointed As The New CEO of The Artistree
brand post

Jerika Moldharia Appointed As The New CEO of The Artistree

The Artistree began with the aim of giving a positive and intricate analysis of Films, TV shows, Music or any new art form. The one that needs appreciation. Sohel Moldharia & Jerika Moldharia’s OtakuKart are already working towards these different forms of art and have quite established themselves.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Jerika Moldharia

The Artistree, an Entertainment News Company From The United States is hoping for an extensive expansion. After four years of journey providing intricate entertainment news content in various categories and initiatives. The company aims to cross bigger hurdles with a new leader leading them towards victory.

Jerika Moldharia joins the company as the new CEO. She comes from the already established Otakukart Network of India leading the Anime India Initiative. With Jerika Moldharia leading them, The Artistree hopes to grow the future initiatives they have in store.

Before The Artistree, Jerika Moldharia Co-Founded India’s OtakuKart Network with Sohel Moldharia. Original starting as an e-commerce website, she aided him in his initiative to build a strong network for Anime Fans. Fast forward to today, they have more than 20 websites functioning under them.

Jerika Moldharia’s joining as the CEO comes from the fact that The Artistree is hoping to expand its horizon by covering different ventures including Anime, Gaming, K-Pop, and K-Drama Industry. These are some of the categories, OtakuKart built itself upon as the brand we know today.

RELATED STORIES

So, The Artistree has joined the Anime India Initiative as well for aiding the Indian fans and the ones across the border. Jerika Moldharia serves as the perfect leader looking at her work for the company and its goals.

The Artistree began with the aim of giving a positive and intricate analysis of Films, TV shows, Music, or any new art form. The one that needs appreciation. Sohel Moldharia and Jerika Moldharia’s OtakuKart are already working towards these different forms of art and have quite established themselves.

Recently companies covering various other forms of art apart from entertainment. Like Sports Al Dente, Mice News, and Dax Overstreet have also joined Otakukart to expand the growth as well.

The Artistree will be the next big thing for them and the company as well. Also note, The Artistree is also hoping to bring an initiative they have always kept in the mind since the time they started sharing entertainment news. That is to give the much-needed appreciation to the artists behind art forms we enjoy. A new initiative called, The Artist Focus aims to give artists around the world this and have them share their insights with a bigger world.

Joining hands with Jerika Moldharia, Sohel Moldharia, and Otakukart. The shades and beginnings of Artist Feature can already be seen on Otakukart’s website. They have a similar initiative called Artist Focus of their own.

So in this way, The Artistree is expanding the areas of art they want to cover and of course their dedicated fan base. Now with Jerika Moldharia leading them and Otakukart teaming up with them. These two fanbases and working relationship is coming strong. Thus, building an informative entertainment network is something everyone will be looking forward to.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GCG Asia Advertising Appoints John Darren Yaw as CEO to Lead Expansion into US

Dynabook: A laptop brand that truly cares

Dental Implants in Mumbai – Implanting the Taste of Life in One Day

AweSpace announces global launch date of ‘Lifetime Experiential Usage Ownership’
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP