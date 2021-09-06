Jerika Moldharia Appointed As The New CEO of The Artistree

The Artistree, an Entertainment News Company From The United States is hoping for an extensive expansion. After four years of journey providing intricate entertainment news content in various categories and initiatives. The company aims to cross bigger hurdles with a new leader leading them towards victory.

Jerika Moldharia joins the company as the new CEO. She comes from the already established Otakukart Network of India leading the Anime India Initiative. With Jerika Moldharia leading them, The Artistree hopes to grow the future initiatives they have in store.

Before The Artistree, Jerika Moldharia Co-Founded India’s OtakuKart Network with Sohel Moldharia. Original starting as an e-commerce website, she aided him in his initiative to build a strong network for Anime Fans. Fast forward to today, they have more than 20 websites functioning under them.

Jerika Moldharia’s joining as the CEO comes from the fact that The Artistree is hoping to expand its horizon by covering different ventures including Anime, Gaming, K-Pop, and K-Drama Industry. These are some of the categories, OtakuKart built itself upon as the brand we know today.

So, The Artistree has joined the Anime India Initiative as well for aiding the Indian fans and the ones across the border. Jerika Moldharia serves as the perfect leader looking at her work for the company and its goals.

The Artistree began with the aim of giving a positive and intricate analysis of Films, TV shows, Music, or any new art form. The one that needs appreciation. Sohel Moldharia and Jerika Moldharia’s OtakuKart are already working towards these different forms of art and have quite established themselves.

Recently companies covering various other forms of art apart from entertainment. Like Sports Al Dente, Mice News, and Dax Overstreet have also joined Otakukart to expand the growth as well.

The Artistree will be the next big thing for them and the company as well. Also note, The Artistree is also hoping to bring an initiative they have always kept in the mind since the time they started sharing entertainment news. That is to give the much-needed appreciation to the artists behind art forms we enjoy. A new initiative called, The Artist Focus aims to give artists around the world this and have them share their insights with a bigger world.

Joining hands with Jerika Moldharia, Sohel Moldharia, and Otakukart. The shades and beginnings of Artist Feature can already be seen on Otakukart’s website. They have a similar initiative called Artist Focus of their own.

So in this way, The Artistree is expanding the areas of art they want to cover and of course their dedicated fan base. Now with Jerika Moldharia leading them and Otakukart teaming up with them. These two fanbases and working relationship is coming strong. Thus, building an informative entertainment network is something everyone will be looking forward to.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.