Jewelegance goes live with its Pongal festive discount offer

This Pongal, the online jewelry aggregator brand is bringing forth attractive jewelry offers to all the people who love to invest their money in luxury ornaments. The brand Jewelegance is introducing a discounted price of per gram jewelry making charges at Rs. 399. The offer applies to gold, antique, and diamond jewelry pieces. People can avail of the benefits of the offer till 12th January 2022.

The brand founded by Darshan Soni, Gunjan Soni, and Dhruval Shah under this offer is providing certified products, excellent customer support, easy return policy, and free domestic shipping services. Jewelegance has also been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards and the International Gemological Institute.

Dhruval Shah, the founder of the renowned jewelry brand, Jewelegance says, “Wearing and embracing yourself with jewelry is the legal right of every person who loves to flaunt their beauty and impress the people with their exquisite collection of ornaments. This holiday season, we are going live with our Pongal festival offer on 10,000+ gold, antique and diamond jewelry design with a discounted making charges Rs. 399 per gram. Whether you want a wearable reminder of achievement or a special moment, jewelry is the perfect way to make yourself feel exceptional. Since 2018, the company is walking on the creative stairs and fostering jewelry pieces that honor the charm and uniqueness of individuals making them feel like a member of the regal empire.”

The brand has a creative team of artisans who are producing each piece with pure love and unmatchable creativity. From securing safety to providing new collections, the brand is time and again bringing innovations. To offer the finest experience while meeting the customer's expectations, Jewelegance is doing everything. Also, the brand is catering to every segment of society and is not restricted to only women.

Jewelegance brings forth unique jewelry pieces of world-class quality with an affordable price range. Moreover, the brand is looking forward to making space for jewelry in the online segment of the market and is introducing a stunning collection of necklace sets, bangles, bracelets, rings, earrings, and more to sparkle this holiday season.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Journalist is involved in creation of this content.

