Jhansi Rani Vedachalam’s story of supporting women through Jiore

When you are willing to pull out all the stops to reach your goals and achieve success, then there is nothing that can stop you. Jhansi Rani Vedachalam exemplifies how you can make your way to success with your diligence and hard work. Kickstarting her career in multinational enterprises like Microsoft and IBRD, Jhansi Rani worked hard to gain skills through her experience. Those skillsets allowed her to start her skincare brand named Jiore which strongly supports women empowerment.

Jhansi Rani Vedachalam studied cosmetology in Atlanta, USA. To make the best skin care products for people, she started formulating soaps with ingredients like chrysanthemum and lemongrass oil. Jhansi Rani applied this formula to her skin and it helped her to get rid of her hormonal acne. This was the moment that drove her to work hard and come up with the best skincare products in the market. Jhansi Rani’s determination allowed her skincare brand to reach the pinnacle of success. Jiore’s skincare products are known to be the finest products available in the market.

Jhansi Rani Vedachalam firmly believes in women empowerment and she works hard to uplift women through her brand. To provide women the opportunity to be economically independent, Jhansi Rani gives them the option to work from their home. She encourages women to come up with innovative ideas and kickstart their businesses. She says, "If someone genuinely wants to contribute to the society's wellness, then the only way to uplift the society is to provide women the opportunity to work and grow." Around 80% of Jiore’s employees are women who have the proper skill set but they lack resources. Jhansi Rani makes sure that women won't have to choose between their personal and professional life by providing them flexible schedule.

From working in the corporate sector to making her skincare brand, Jhansi Rani Vedachalam has come a long way. Her brand Jiore has come up with the best natural products which can help you to get rid of your skin problems. The brand believes in dealing with skin issues with the help of natural ingredients. One such product is Jiore’s Chrisy facial soap which helps you to reduce hyperpigmentation, pores, and fine lines. Jhansi Rani has made the product with natural ingredients like lemongrass, Argon oil, vitamin C, and glycolic acid. The glass skin combo of Jiore is the most loved product.

Jhansi Rani Vedachalam is still working hard to come up with the finest skin care products and help people with their skin problems. All the Jiore products are cruelty-free and eco-friendly. Jhansi Rani is striving hard to expand her business and we are sure that nothing can stop her till she achieves her goals.

