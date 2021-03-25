Jiya Sosa redefines the idea of beauty with her professional make-up skills

Professional makeup artists have a kitty full of opportunities to prove their talent. Right from high-end fashion runways and magazine shoots to celebrity styling. With the ever-growing digital mediums and raising awareness about the industry, being a makeup artist today is much easier than it was a decade ago.

Jiya Sosa, a popular makeup artist from Gujarat has been garnering accolades for the last 15 years owing to her outstanding makeup and artistry skills. The boss lady built an empire at a very young age offering various beauty services such as makeup, hair styling, bridal makeup, and a lot more.

As time passed, Jiya carved an unshakable place for herself in the glamour world a testimony is witnessed on her social media. Her ability to transform one’s personality makes her one of the best makeup artists in the industry. Jiya has been associated with various international projects, some of which fall under the domain of photoshoots, television industry, print advertisements, music videos, fashion shows, to name a few.

The entrepreneur is best known for her online tutorials and webinars where she encourages budding artists and inspires millions of people to learn makeup and self-grooming.

For the last five years, the entrepreneur has been conducting online tutorials and Facebook live sessions that have given her a huge popularity on social media. She has also been touted as the Live Queen of India and was awarded by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the year 2019 in Gujarat. Besides, she was also awarded as the rising star of India in 2019 in Haryana by Himanshu Khurrana. With a passion to establish her venture in the glamour industry has been taking Jiya places. She has done a total of six international workshops in Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai, East Africa, and Johar Baharu.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.