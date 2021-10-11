John Mattone, Saurabh Kaushik & Dr. Vivek Bindra Grace the IMBC Award Night 2021

India Mentors & Business Coaching Awards (IMBC) presented by Action Coach and Powered by BusinessEx.Com on 6th October 2021 at Le Meridien, Gurgaon is an initiative to empower & recognize the community of professional coaches to maximize their impact through disseminate evidence-based knowledge and its practical application by offering industry-leading certifications, research journals, career development services, networking opportunities and continuing education. Our goal is to bring together bright minds to deliver talks that are idea-focused on a wide range of subjects to foster learning, inspiration and provoke conversations that matter.

IMBC Summit & Awards salutes remarkable business mentors, coaches and organizations in India for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

India Mentors & Business Coaching Awards (IMBC) felicitates top business coaches in India:

John Mattone – Lifetime Achievement Award

Saurabh Kaushik – India’s Premier Business Coach

Dr. Vivek Bindra – Leadership Business Coach of the Year

Rahul Jain – Small Business Coach of the Year

Sridhar Laxman – Biggest Impact Award

The event was started with a virtual summit focusing on different aspects of life and business coaching and its importance in the life of an individual. The session includes the Masterclass by Dr. Mike Smith, CEO of John Mattone-Global followed by keynotes by Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur and Mentor for startups and business owners.

Speakers clearly mentioned the role of a coach in 21st century with advances tools and technologies which will make a huge impact on results and outcomes. The new creative and innovative strategies in coaching and mentoring with combination of AI and automation can give the new direction to the coaching industry in India.

The session also focuses on getting loyal and paying clients. Coach Rob Pendelton said to build a successful consulting practice, it is critical that you find clients who PAY well, and STAY long term. We all know high-ticket contracts take a lot of relationship building and research, to win. But here's the problem! The industry average coaching contract... lasts just 6 sessions. This keeps coaches so busy marketing, that they miss out on well-paid delivery work.

The Keynote by Gaur Gopal Das – Motivational Speaker & Life Coach was an spiritual eye opener, he shared the need of coaching and mentoring in today’s life with his beautiful examples. He motivated audience to be absolutely world-class and always strive to be their best self every day.

In the thanks giving speech the top business coaches like John Mattone, Saurabh Kaushik, Dr. Vivek Bindra shared their views on coaching and encourage the wonderful initiative to empower & recognize the community of professional coaches and mentors. They also mentioned the importance of collaboration and strategic alliances to harness the untapped market and opportunities.

India Mentors & Business Coaching Awards (IMBC) 2021 was indeed an inspirational event where you can meet the best minds of our country and learn from them first hand.

