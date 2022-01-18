Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer ushers us to “Keep Walking” in 2022

India, January 2022: Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer wants to inspire people to Keep Walking towards a more positive future with the latest chapter in its iconic global campaign.

The brand’s famous Keep Walking advertising has been inspiring people around the world with a message of progress and positivity for more than 20 years and takes more significance in the current context.

“Keep Walking'' are two little words that say so much about positivity, possibility and resilience.

Leading the way is a TV and digital ad featuring an energetic and vibrant ‘Anthem’ that encourages people to attain the spirit of looking ahead and forging forward to an optimistic future. The new Anthem is an infectious, feel good mash-up of famous songs all about walking that has been created to put a spring in people’s step as they head back into the world once again. The mash up includes samples of songs including Run DMC and Aerosmith’s Walk this Way, Loretta Lynn’s version of the iconic These Boots Are Made for Walking and Lou Reed’s 1970s’ classic Walk on the Wild Side.

Alongside the Anthem, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer has unveiled epic city takeovers, projecting inspiring quotes from the likes of Grace Jones and other cultural trailblazers, over city skylines and cultural hotspots around India.

For over two centuries the brand has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward; with this new Keep Walking instalment the brand wants to help inspire people to take their own next step by reflecting the energy, words and thoughts of cultural icons and pioneers who share that spirit.

Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer hosted a mesmerising drone show by exhibiting a countdown of the New Year celebration.

Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, said: “Johnnie Walker has always been defiantly optimistic and a beacon of progress - that’s what Keep Walking is all about.

To celebrate the launch, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer hosted a mesmerising one-of-a-kind drone show by exhibiting a countdown of the New Year celebration. Over 500 hundred drones lit up the sky to deliver a message that encouraged its audience to forge ahead and Keep Walking in 2022.

Disclaimer: “Alcohol is injurious to health. Not for people below legal drinking age. Not for promotion.”