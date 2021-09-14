JoinSub | Taking subscription model to Local SMEs

Do you use Tata Sky or Netflix or pay for accessing any online service? You are fuelling the rise of the subscription economy. The business model, which is ubiquitous across the globe now, took a while to gain a foothold in India but is now expanding to all sectors, and all levels - courtesy tech innovators.

In the days of no internet, people paid for subscriptions to services like newspapers and milk delivery. The penetration of the internet and digital payments platforms in the past few years have helped grocery subscription services gain a lot of traction. And as -- thanks to the ongoing pandemic -- Indians took to OTT media services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar, the FMCG, hospitality and reservation sector, among many others, realised the potential of the subscription economy and made the much-needed shift.

From banking and insurance to travel assistance (Uber, MakeMytrip) to ordering food (Zomato), businesses are switching to the subscription-based business model, where customers are charged at regular intervals to access usage of a product or service.

While the success of these big brands has proven that there is a massive market for subscription businesses in the country, a D2C (direct-to-consumer) subscription business model is still at a nascent stage in India.

Taking a step in this direction, and roping in small businesses to get a pie of the rising subscription economy in the country is JoinSub, an experiential platform where merchants can create the best online and offline subscriptions that span multiple categories and geographies.

JoinSub is a brainchild of Dhruv Goel (CEO) and Ankur Solanki (CMO). Funded by industry leaders including YCombinator, Kunal Shah of CRED and Prabhu Antony of Linus Ventures, JoinSub is a unique solution created specifically for micro, small and medium-size merchants to help them retain their customers and increase their revenues using the subscription model. Dhruv and Ankur are MBAs from ESADE Business School, Spain which is ranked in the top 20 business schools worldwide by Financial Times. Dhruv has always been a techie and entrepreneur at heart who comes up with non-traditional ideas to solve problems. Ankur is an experienced marketer who knows very well how to create an impact using his out of the box methods.

"Every business knows the value of a regular customer, however, there are many gaps when it comes to retention of customers by small businesses, many of which end up losing customers to online platforms. There is no retention mechanism for users, no time to manage customer experience, not to forget the price war. They usually do not have any trusted platform to engage with customers, there is a lack of customer data and analytics, and have few or no-repeat transactions,” says Dhruv.

“The big companies are taking away data from merchants. Restaurants don’t know who is ordering, vendors don't know who they are selling to and this, in turn, reduces their understanding who their customer is and how to service them better in order to retain them. Small businesses in India lack the knowledge or expertise in creating subscription models. Moreover, creating and implementing tech is even harder for small businesses. With JoinSub, we want to empower the merchants, MSMEs of India because they are the backbone of the country," he adds.

JoinSub has many clients on the waitlist ready to be launched as of now, other than a few who are doing beta testing with them and are seeing interest from 250+ merchants. “We are helping SMSEs, primarily, the service sector and premium goods sector with customer retention through a subscription model and loyalty programme,” says Ankur.

To use the platform, a user scans the JoinSub QR code to make the payment for the transaction after which they get enrolled in the merchants' subscription programme and get the applicable discounts and many other benefits.

JoinSub is not the first startup that Dhruv and Ankur have launched.

In June 2018 they started a seed-funded breast milk management company, Omadre Medico SL, which helped neonatal units in hospitals to securely manage breast milk for premature babies in Spain. However, Covid-19 changed things for the healthcare industry and closed all doors for new ventures at hospitals due to scarcity of resources, employees and funds.

So both the founders moved back to India from Spain and started Splitsub, an online group sharing company for subscriptions with approx 100,000+ users. Splitsub helped you split costs by letting you share subscriptions with your friends and family. Positioning itself as a B2C marketplace and a C2C expense management app for digital subscriptions, the app became very popular in youth and people between the ages group of 18 and 30.

“With our experience of selling subscriptions and engaging with subscription users on Splitsub, we have gained key insights into their behaviour and have developed JoinSub, which is designed to provide multiple relevant options to users based on their consumption pattern,” says Solanki.

Dhruv says that they want to become the biggest aggregator of subscriptions as well as help small businesses create and launch subscriptions, provide them with tools to market their customers and provide them with analytics to build a more successful business.

“We want them to move from the assumption of who their customer is and what they might like to a data-driven approach. Small businesses don’t have the money, manpower or the knowledge to implement these things in a cost-effective way and we are here to help them,” he stresses.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.