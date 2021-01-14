Joon: Next female rockstar singer and performer of India
Indian Music is thriving from the past decade or so due to high-quality music and vocal artists who are extremely impressive and stylish. Due to the surge of internet Indian music has reached every corner of the world and many young singers are gaining fame which was not possible a few years back.
2020 paused the Indian music industry as no outdoor shooting was not possible. But few vocal artists or say singers still made a name for themselves with their impressive singing and style. Out of that top Indian singers, we came across leading teen girl singer name Sohini Ghosh aka Joon.
Joon is becoming a popular name in the Indian music industry due to her voice quality. She is only 16-years-old and is already a pro song writer-lyricist and a music composer too. She is a born musician!
Joon's parents support her passion for music. Her dad always supported from the start, which boosted her confidence a lot. She was inspired to play the guitar from her father, who taught her to play this instrument. She is a quick learner. Music is her soul, and she can't think anything beyond it.
Joon started learning music at the early age of six. In a short time, her talent got recognition in schools and every other place, where she performed. She has won many music competitions at her school. You will rarely find an Indian girl making a name in Western Music as a singer and in that few, you will hear the name of Joon. Yes, this young singer started her journey as an Indian classical singer, then moved to Western Music.
Today, Joon is a pro guitarist and a master in singing English songs. She has all the abilities to become the next female rockstar of India. She is a complete package!
Recently on her social media account, she announced her new song. She is very much excited and is looking forward to make a name as a solo artiste. This song is dedicated to her fans, and it will be available soon on Youtube.
Here's wishing new girl rockstar singer and performer of India Sohini Ghosh aka Joon, all the best for her music industry career.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
