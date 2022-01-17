JOSH@NAEMD- India’s Best Inter – Collegiate Youth Festival

The 16th National level Inter-Collegiate Youth Festival JOSH 2021 - Auditions and Finale was successfully conceptualized and executed by Event Management students at NAEMD. Vibrant, contagious and exuberant ‘NAEMD – JOSH’ is a most awaited event.

The vision and execution of JOSH was conducted under the able guidance of Directors & Founders, NAEMD - Mr. Balkishan Sharma, Mr. Pravin Joshi and Mr. Vipul Solanki along with significant and notable contribution from the entire ‘Team NAEMD’.

Theme of the year – ‘Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Hai’

This year, for JOSH 2021, the theme was – ‘Jaan hai toh Jahan Hai!’. The pandemic has made us realise that it is not just about physical health but also about mental, emotional & social wellbeing. The theme echoes that, in spite of the crisis, through genuine spirit of solidarity, aspiration & positivity, mankind has not only overcome this obstacle but has evolved to adapt to the new normal.

JOSH – Competition categories

JOSH 2021 was spread across two months and concluded as two-day Mega Competition in last week of December with students from various colleges competing in categories such as Indian Dance, Western Dance, Fashion Show, Mr. & Ms. Academia (MMA) and Student Idol (SI).

JOSH 2021 unfolded the opportunity for NAEMDians to reach out and connect with more than a lakh student across the country and boosted participation from 100+ colleges with 300+ participants from 6 States and 20 Cities.

The event was streamed on YouTube, Zoom and other social media platforms with a reach out to more than 3000 audiences.

Winners @ JOSH 2021

JOSH - Best College Winner Winner title - Faculty of Commerce S. M. Patel Institute of Commerce (SMPIC), Gujarat 1st runner up - KLS Gogte Institute of Technology, Karnataka 2nd runner up - B. K. Birla College, Kalyan, Maharashtra.

Mr. & Ms. Academia (MMA) Male - Akash Khedkar from S. P. Mandali’s Prin N. G. Naralkar Institute Female - Briti Aulakh from Mithibai College

Student Idol (SI)

Male - Kamalpreet Singh from Chitkara University

Female - Siddhi Kadam from Model College

Respected Jury Panel

Jury panel included respected and well known members:

Shakir Shaikh - Fashion choreographer and show director

Jeet Chedda - Fashion consultant & stylist

Pooja Vaidya – India’s Top model

Tanvi Mane – Maharashtra Times Shravan Queen finalist

Shubhangi Rawat - Makeup Artist

Vaishnavi Vartak – India’s Top Model

Kajal Rai – Top model managed by Modcast

Suvidha Patil – Director, Spark School of Design

NAEMD – Holistic approach

NAEMD believes in holistic development of the students and mould ethically and socially responsible citizens. As a part of CSR initiative, students visited more than 25 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards across Mumbai to felicitate and thank BMC employees for their diligence efforts during the pandemic.

NAEMD institute dedicated to producing highly professional individuals in the field of Event Management. With the focused aim of creating professionally, academically and ethically sound event managers and executives, NAEMD contributes to this burgeoning space in India. NAEMD is the first institute in India to collaborate with Universities, colleges and institutions who offer courses in Event Management. Identifying the need for experts in the industry, NAEMD instils in students basic and advanced theories and techniques in the discipline of management, marketing, public relations, finance, tourism, etc. related to the field of event management.

One of the most prominent advantages of event management education is the incredible job opportunities. Inevitably articulating, event management is an excellent and acclaimed industry. One of the pioneering reasons for this is that the sector offers thriving and thrilling opportunities.

Event Management industry is the fastest growing industry offering employment opportunities in sectors like social events, media & entertainment, sports, corporate, hospitality, public relation etc. NAEMD, with more than 2 decades of experience is the biggest and largest institute translating students into professionals. It is also the First institute to collaborate with University of Mumbai's GICED to offer courses in Event Management & PR. Some of the salient features of NAEMD are as mentioned below:

Highly qualified and experienced National & International Faculties

State of the Art infrastructure with Hi-Tech facilities

Indigenously curated curriculum aligned with the industry requirement

Emphasis on live practical training with involvement of students covering more than 2500 event in a year across Indian & globe

Highly Credible & industry accepted qualification from university of Mumbai’s - GICED

Robust assistance for multiple internships & 100 % placement assistance

Strong Alumni network holding senior position at leading event management companies and many entrepreneurs successfully running their event management companies

To know more about NAEMD, visit www.naemd.com