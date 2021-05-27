Journalist Jayanti Waghdhare on how hard work paved her way towards success

The field of media is spread across different verticals. With an ample number of career opportunities, journalism has been one of the most lucrative professions for an individual. One of the prominent media personalities, Jayanti Waghdhare in her career of more than a decade has engraved her name as a top-notch journalist.

Witnessing her journey of excellence, many are not aware of how Jayanti reached the pinnacle of her career. Like most people, she was unsure about her ambition in life. However, her fascination with journalism happened when she discovered about her commendable communication skills. Speaking about it, she said, “It was after my graduation, my family insurance agent told me that I possess good communication skills and can become a journalist.”

With a leap of faith, Jayanti went on to pursue a PG diploma course in Journalism and Mass Communication. Blessed with great luck, Jayanti passed out with flying colours in 2009 and bagged her first job at NMTV local news channel in 2009. Well, it was just the start of her career to reach newer heights. Moving onto better things, the journalist then started working at Mi Marathi that opened doors of opportunities and success for her.

Considering her work profile a turning point in Mi Marathi, Jayanti revealed, “I initially joined there as a reporter and a writer for entertainment beat. But I feel destiny had better plans for me. For one of the prime shows on the channel, there was no anchor at one point after which my boss told me that I would be anchoring for the channel. It was something new that I never explored before. But anchoring indeed made me what I am today.”

While the luck factor played a pivotal role in Jayanti’s life, she equally put in a lot of hard work ever since she made her foray as a news anchor. Later in 2011, when she joined Zee 24 Taas as a senior journalist, Jayanti Waghdhare became a synonymous name with the entertainment news for the channel. Having worked in the media giant for ten years, she got to interview the biggest names from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many other celebrities.

So far, this highly experienced media personality has built a great network in the industry. Recalling her cheerful days of journalism, Jayanti feels fortunate to have decided on making a career in the media industry. “Initially I faced challenges when I had to anchor during any real-time event as it was new for me. But with years of practice, I have mastered the art. It’s all about practice and the love you have for your job. I am grateful to my family who always extended their support in my journey”, stated the journalist.

After a glorious run in the field of journalism, Jayanti has now gone a step further. Recently, it was revealed that she has been appointed as the AVP - Social Media at Planet Marathi OTT. The company headed by Akshay Bardapurkar is already making waves for its high-end content. With a new yet challenging job role, Jayanti Waghdhare is all excited to give everyone a fresh perspective about social media and content creation.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.