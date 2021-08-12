Juan Wilson establishes an NGO to help underprivileged people

Today we will talk about a great personality and the founder of a brilliant organization. Are you familiar with the name Juan Wilson? Well, if you are away from the real estate business, then maybe not. However, the connection can be something else too. Are you thinking about the link? It is humanity. Wilson is indeed an investor in real estate. But that is not his only identity. Apart from the smart investor, his other side talks of something else. It is doing something for society.

First step to support others

Often, people consider social media only as a platform to make new friends. Moreover, to many, it is an addiction. However, leaving all these ideas to one side, you can now see the power of these mediums. Wilson utilized the internet and reached millions of interested people during the pandemic. The followers of Juan already knew about his Instagram handle. But not all of them were acquainted with his outstanding passion. Therefore, when they first heard about his new venture, appreciation was definitely the first reaction. Some people were definitely on the negative part. However, to carry out any good deed, some hurdles are bound to come. Hence, Wilson did not give any importance to the negativities. Rather, he moved forward and finally did a brilliant job, indeed.

Moreover, Juan chose the most critical time to get the helping hand of others. It is during the last lockdown when he finally put all the effort to help the unfortunate. His NGO The Wilson Foundation Inc took an active role in the initiative. Many people joined the Instagram handle of the entity and expressed their willingness to help others. It was certainly something that deserves applauds.

Wilson's encouragement to the youth

Through a lovely competition, Wilson grabbed the attention of the youngsters too. Furthermore, he is well aware of the fact that the internet is the common friend of most people today. Hence, it took only some days to collect funds for the underprivileged people of the community. His only motive was to empower these financially distressed people in such a tough time. After all, a sudden downfall in social position can come to anyone and at any time. Therefore, Wilson considered social welfare to be one of his most important responsibilities. He also expressed gratitude for all those who became a part of this lovely journey. In the coming days, the family is growing to be a bigger one, undoubtedly.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.