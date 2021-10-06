Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Junne Loungewear collection by Kavita sold out in few minutes after its launch
Junne Loungewear collection by Kavita sold out in few minutes after its launch

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:32 PM IST
By HT Brand Studio

Junne Loungewear collection celebrates the luxury and chic styles. And honestly, they feel as good as dressing up in your favorite black dress. Kavita is delivering her promise and women all across the world are loving it. These sets are classic wardrobe staples- alluring & sophisticated. The products were launched online store shopjunne.com and went sold out in few minutes.

Soon after its launch, Junne’s official website was crowded with customers and purchases. From celebrities to influencers, young women to working moms, everyone is stunned by the exquisite; premium quality loungewear collection. Combining classic opulence and grace, Junne’s loungewear sets are a steal deal for women. Luxury, pocket-friendly, and stylish, the collection has covered it all. It’s lounge-ready and fashion girl-approved.

Kavita Arora is expanding her empire- not just with her renowned fashion masks and hand gloves, but with with the arrival of Junne Loungewear collection. Announced a few weeks back, Junne launched their loungewear sets including shorts, tops and joggers for women with an aim of bringing out the starlet in them.

If there is anything we women like more than buying clothes is the feeling of buying clothes that rank high in the affordability scale and quality. Well, Kavita’s new Junne collection is exactly that. Valuing both simplicity and fashion, Junne’s co-ord designs will stay with you season after season making you feel like you’re wrapped in a cloud.

Kavita has yet again proved herself as the fashion queen! No wonder why this collection is sold out. We are eagerly looking forward to what Kavita brings us next, are you?

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

