Jyo Shop - A one-stop shop for unique handcrafted jewellery

Jewellery for women is not just a status symbol, but a way of lifestyle. Every jewellery piece tells a story, while some might have a historic significance and other jewellery accessories might follow the latest market trends. Whether you are a fan of rings, stud earrings, necklace or handcrafted pieces, women are obsessed with adding the latest additions to their jewellery box. Among many reputed brands, ‘Jyo Shop’ has created a niche by offering handcrafted jewellery products like never seen before. The online shopping brand is not just restricted to jewellery products, but it has got an exclusive collection of apparel and other fashion accessories.

Coined by fashion and jewellery designer, Jyoti Das, she has set a bar by bringing elegance and class with the finest handcrafted jewellery ornaments. The entrepreneur has always believed in the concept of simplicity, and that is pretty evident with the brand’s exquisite products and accessories. The online shopping brand is undeniably one of the finest platforms for women to buy niche products including dresses, rarest jewellery designs and other fashion accessories. However, ‘Jyo Shop’ believes in launching an exclusive range of collection in limited quantity.

Speaking about it, Jyoti said, “My brand believes in the philosophy of less is more. Rather than having multiple product launches, I believe in the limited launch of the products.” For that matter, the handcrafted jewellery products created and designed by the artisans get sold in very little time. Behind having unique designs of the products, ‘Jyo Shop’ believes in giving an experience of a lifetime to its clients. “All our products focus on having a profound significance. The ethos of the brand truly lives up to the expectations that showcase India’s richness”, added Jyoti.

In these last few years, ‘Jyo Shop’ has successfully managed to show Indian handcrafted products on a global scale. Moreover, the best part about all of its products is that they are diversified as per the beautiful culture of India. Looking at the overwhelming response, Jyoti and her team of artisans are excited to launch the exclusive collection of Indian handcrafted jewellery overseas. An alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, ‘Jyo Shop’ has gradually built its presence as one of the niche brands all over India. If you are planning to buy any handcrafted jewellery designs, www.jyoshop.com is the right destination for all your needs and requirements.

