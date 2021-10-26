K2 Group India enters into strategic real estate investment consultancy

Real estate investments have fetched great returns to investors however, there is a huge element of risk involved. With lack of trustworthy consultants, people often fall prey to fraudulent transactions. Investors get trapped by scammers and bogus brokers who overcommit and at times show fake property set ups, just for the purpose of cheating. Moreover, there have been many instances where even the builders have fled with investors hard-earned money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In wake of this situation, K2 Group India has come to the rescue of investors and launched its new venture, Fortune Keys. Coming with a credibility and backed by a trusted parent company, Fortune Keys aims to save investors from any fraudulent practices that are prevalent in the real estate market by being transparent about everything involved. Headed by Shubham Bansal and Kinshuk Aggarwal, Fortune Keys will help clients identify investments that meet their needs; perform feasibility assessments; conduct due diligence; and support them through all phases of the transaction.

Fortune Keys will pursue specialized investment strategies with exceptional depth of resources and expertise. The consultancy will offer a powerful marketing network and a strong base of all kinds of properties within Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, to cater to demands from all segments. It will also offer individualized consulting services for every aspect of the real estate investment process providing support for a variety of specialized topics. The end goal is to help the customers develop an investment portfolio through asset acquisition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kinshuk Aggarwal of Fortune Keys shares, "Real estate is a huge investment arena and we as a consulting firm are determined to propose profitable investment options to our customers. Smart investment means finding the suitable real estate property, while assessing market conditions carefully and then suggesting to the clients. We are set to redefine the standards of excellence, bring trust and transparency in the real estate industry. To be able to guide the buyers in a strategic manner for their benefit is our goal and we are excited to embark on this new journey."

Expanding on the subject of real estate future, Kinshuk Aggarwal further stated that the Indian real estate market is seeing new trends that investors need to be aware of in order to keep pace with the future. "There is also increased demand for green spaces and the adoption of digital solutions in the move to building smarter homes, and so we as a company will aim to cater to all evolving needs of our clients", he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After ruling various sectors including automobile, IT and retail industry, K2 Group India is now set to take on real estate with Fortune Keys. Industry experts believe India’s residential real estate market may witness a strong demand for apartments, independent floors, villas and plots during the upcoming festival season. Under the umbrella of K2 Group India, Fortune Keys is ready with its team of professionals to help guide their potential customers with most viable real estate investment options.

For details please visit – https://fortunekeys.in/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.