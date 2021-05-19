Kailashnath Adhikari on the importance of CSR for human welfare

Given the current scenario, it has become essential for businesses today to operate in an environmentally sustainable manner and demonstrate high level of social responsibility. Corporate social responsibility (CSR), thus, has emerged as a recurrent theme among various organizations today. Sharing his views on the importance that CSR holds, especially in a pandemic-struck world, is Kailashnath Adhikari, Director, Happii Digital & Broadcast Pvt Ltd, a part of Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Group.

An erudite, Kailash completed his schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai and is a double post-graduate in accounting from the London School of Economics (LSE). He is an ex-Government of India official as he has previously worked with the erstwhile Planning Commission of India. Currently, he looks after the content production and broadcasting vertical of SAB Group. He has successfully steered the group’s print arm ‘Governance Now’, which has become a force to reckon with in the political circuits.

Discussing the role that CSR initiatives have come to play in the corporate world today, Kailash defines CSR as voluntary compliance by companies and organizations towards maintaining sustainability through their business operations. As we have been incessantly taking from the society and environment, it is time now that we give back to it. Therefore, with this idea of social responsibility in mind and its rising importance, companies are now required to earmark 2% of their annual profits for CSR initiatives. India is the first nation to mandate this for corporate entities.

Kailash cites few examples of how big brands took to fulfilling their social responsibility in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While some brands contributed monetarily, others did it through communication. McDonalds, for instance, altered its logo to symbolize the necessity of observing social distancing norms and staying home. The luxury automobile brand, Audi, raised awareness about social distancing through the bifurcation of its iconic 4 intertwined circles in its famous logo. Hence, companies changed their advertising messages to align them with the health protocols that were issued to tackle the pandemic.

Moving further, Kailash enumerates the various challenges that a corporate entity usually faces when taking steps to incorporate CSR in its business model. Logistical challenges, authenticity of NGOs involved in CSR activities, and lack of conceptual clarity among companies about CSR are some of the most common roadblocks stalling its implementation.

Talking about his own organization’s CSR endeavors, Kailash threw light on the ‘Hunar initiative’ launched during the pandemic times to help people earn a livelihood for themselves by showcasing their talents across various categories such as singing, dancing, mimicry, acting, painting & sketching, and so on. The videos shared by participants are circulated on the group’s social media & broadcast channels and upon selection, the participants are paid for their talent.

