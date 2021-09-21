Kalyan Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta getting Social Catalyzers the "Smartest" tag

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how movements on the Internet have been on a constant rise across industries and sectors with the consumer sitting bang in the middle of it all. This dynamicity is indeed super exciting, looking at how certain entrepreneurs and professionals have been putting every possible effort and channeling their creative skills and innovation-backed business approaches towards creating successful brands and businesses in their respective industries. The Content Marketing space is one, which has so far been welcomed by many brands and agencies that aim to push the envelope, provide value to people through their services and raise the bar for many other marketing firms in the space. Coming from humble beginnings as minnows, Social Catalyzers is increasingly being recognized as the ‘smartest’ Influencer Marketing agency. A conventionally unlikely coming together of two Indians - A marketing veteran (working across industries like e-commerce, gaming, digital, and telecom from the IIT+IIM stable) and a digital Influencer, who has strived to successfully grow their company with their rich experiences and sticky clients.

Social Catalyzers has been built on the mission to help Brands drive ROI on “Advocacy”, “Sentiment” and “Organic Propulsion” using Social Enablers (KOLs/Influencers) and triggering Virality through Aggregated Communities, giving their agency the most apt tagline, "Engineering the Social Spread." They have been passionately and continually committing to what they call the “Art and Science of Virality” over the five odd years of existing in the business.

Social Catalyzers, aka SoCat, was founded by Kalyan Kumar, the Co-Founder and CEO of the agency, which in a short period has gained recognition among always questioning Brand leaders owing to their unique approach to Influencer Marketing. He founded the agency with Vaibhav Gupta, who serves as the COO and Financial head and is a young business entrepreneur. They are ably assisted by Pratish Premkumar, who wears the hat of a Business Head in Indonesia.

The initial years as a small influencer marketing company were mostly about Twitter with big and smaller influencers and hashtags that needed visibility for brands via ‘trending’. Gradually, understanding the bigger power and value of the digital space as the real opportunity, they dived deep into other platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and even Dark Social. Using the power of influencers and community aggregation, Social Catalyzers have been unlocking the art of spiking, surrounding, and sustaining the buzz by injecting a burst of conversations across digital social platforms. They have been KPI-focused from the start and have made efforts towards greater accountability much before the others rose up to the challenge..

Kalyan Kumar, who is a marketing specialist with a 20-year long experience across various business verticals, highlights that “Virality or any Earned media, only happens when the “Audiences choose Content” and not vice versa. That is what the real power and beauty of this premise, he says since this can be Engineered for joys that other mediums cannot deliver on.

Vaibhav Gupta, who was already into influencer marketing before he ventured into becoming a part of SoCat, is proud that their agency has had the good fortune to work along with some of the best brands in the world like Unilever, IndoFood, Danone, Kimberly Clark, Coke, P&G, Jet Privilege, Asian Paints, Bacardi, Motorola, LG, CEAT, Nestle, Diageo, TooYumm, Foodpanda, National Geographic, Maruti to name a few; the list is long - over 234 at the time of this discussion. Apart from that, they have also worked with agencies like WPP Group M group -Mediacom, Mindshare, WaveMaker, i-Dac Asia, Hakuhodo, Havas, Leverate, OMD, Foxy Moron, Dentsu, Isobar, WatConsult, and many others in India and internationally, specifically Indonesia.

At a global level, they are a preferred partner for many agencies across India and South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia & Malaysia). Starting Social Catalyzers in 2016 as a small influencer marketing firm to now turning it into a respected agency, Kalyan Kumar and his partners have truly made Social Catalyzers a team of digital innovators - not by their size, but their smarts.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content