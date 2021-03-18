Kanai makes it to Hollywood's “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags

Mumbai-based indie beauty brand, Kanai, has become the first Indian beauty brand to be included in the prestigious “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags given independently to twenty five Hollywood A-listers who are nominated in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director categories.

Hollywood’s most prestigious award show, the Oscars®, will be streamed online from Los Angeles on 25th April 2021, and it is a moment of pride for India to see a local, woman-owned, woman-funded and a woman-empowering brand enjoy the global spotlight among a host of exclusive brands from around the world.

Kanai’s Turmeric & Apricot Face Mask, a product that is handmade by women farmers in the Himalayas, is all set to be included in the much anticipated and yearned for gift bag that has been worth over $200,000 in years past.

Kanai’s founder, Aditi M Gaur, who founded the brand in 2018, and has seen a few international award nominations for the brand along with a mention in British Vogue, says it’s a moment of pride for the country, “When I founded Kanai I wanted to bring ‘Made in India’ to the global stage and each of our products has been sporting ‘Proudly Made in India’ ever since. We were doing this long before the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement began, and today we have succeeded in accomplishing that goal. Kanai is my way of bringing indigenous products inspired by the wisdom of our ancestors to the world. Our beauty secrets are being espoused by many but rarely does this success get shared at the grassroots level. Our Turmeric & Apricot Face Mask has been handmade by women farmers and I am so happy that a product that has been made by farmers themselves is taking centre stage globally. In India, rural women still lead marginalized lives and I wanted Kanai to do its bit to bring equal economic opportunity to women in the Himalayas. In addition to directly buying two of our products from them, we also give 2% from our sales to the Rural Development Institute in Dehradun, which works for women and children in the Himalayas.”

Aditi, a former national level athlete, was featured in the EU-India Beauty 50 List of the fifty emerging leaders in beauty in the EU & India, a distinction that was credited to her quest to support women farmers, give back to rural initiatives and bring global beauty formulation standards to Indian beauty products.“When Kanai was nominated in the Best Clean Ingredient Brand category at the Indie Beauty Expo in New York in 2018, I knew that our products were meeting global standards and could compete with the best. This was a huge achievement for a small, self-funded brand that has relied on word-of-mouth publicity owing to its boot strapped nature. Kanai’s Turmeric & Apricot Face Mask is made with ingredients that are locally grown in the Himalayas – Turmeric, Apricot seeds, Rose Petals and Tulsi. This dry powder keeps intact the ancient Indian wisdom of developing plant, herb and flower mixes to cleanse and nourish the skin and eliminating the use of harsh preservatives by retaining a powder form.

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are not directly affiliated with the Academy Awards or the Academy of Motion Pictures & Sciences but have been an award season tradition each year for nearly two decades. These exclusive gift bags have been compiled and put together by Distinctive Assets which has established a reputation for curating an international mix of products and brands that are lavish and luxurious for marquee events that also include the GRAMMY Awards®.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content