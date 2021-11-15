Kanhai Jewels: Adding charm to your ensembles with intricately crafted jewellery

The festive season is totally at its peak right now. With everyone going around in their best traditional outfits, people have exceptionally excelled in putting out their style statement this year. The ones who topped the fashion game this year though, are the ones who knew exactly how to add the right amount of sparkle to their ensembles. Pairing your ethics with the appropriate accessories is just what you need for that shine to stand out among the rest. To alleviate you from all your dilemmas of finding that perfect piece of jewellery, Kanhai Jewels has brought forth their phenomenal collection of jewellery pieces that will suit all your prerequisites during these times of festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maintaining a promise of quality, Kanhai Jewels yields a wide variety of designs to choose from. Catering to categories like Artificial Jewellery, Imitation Jewellery, Antique Jewellery, Kundan Jewellery, American Diamond (AD)/ CZ (Cubic Zircon) Jewellery, Indo Western, Designer Jewellery, Meenakari Jewellery and Fashion Jewelry, the experienced craftsmen at Kanhai meticulously carve each and every design with acute precision and love. Not only that, when you are looking for designs to match the vibe of your ethnic wear, then you can undoubtedly pick something from their collection of Temple Necklace Jewellery, Indian Fashion Jewellery, Ethnic Earrings, traditional Jewellery, Silver Oxidized Earrings, Meenakari Necklace and earrings and Gold Plated Jewellery. They also hold a prowess in crafting premium quality Bollywood Jewelry and Costume Jewelry to suit every style and ensemble. Their collection includes Necklace, Earrings, Bridal Sets, Bangles, Rings, Bracelet, Baju band, Belt, Bore, Damini, Hath Pan, Kada, Nath, Paasa, Nose Ring, Payal, Tikka and Toe ring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having laid their foundation in the year 2001, Kanhai Jewels has over the years emerged as a trusted manufacturer, wholesaler and suppliers of Indian Imitation jewellery and Western trendy Jewelry, as well as Exporter of Traditional Indian Jewellery all over the world. They have a reach panning over a 50 countries including India, The United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, Japan, Cyprus, Qatar, Iraq, KUWAIT, France, Bahrain, Pakistan, Senegal, Hong Kong, Spain, Netherlands, New Zealand, and many more.

Talking about their journey over the decades, Kanhai Jewels founder Pankaj Patel says, "I have been fortunate enough to build a brand that has gained so much trust among its consumers today. With so many online stores coming up, no doubt there has been an influx of designs but maintaining the quality and service has always been a task. Therefore, we have ensured to match our vow of continuous creativity with no compromise on quality and service whatsoever. Crediting this diligence, we have been able to hold our position as a leading wholesaler of jewellery not only in India but also overseas." It is due to the brand's dedication that they have effectively manifested a strong foothold in the industry catering to B2B jewellery business sector like Fashion Jewellery Wholesalers, Retailers, Resellers and Imitation Jewellery Brands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kanhai Jewels has kept themselves up to date with all the ongoing trends in the realm. Realizing that imitation jewelry is the most sought-after collection today, they have made it their motto to make imitation jewellery a statement for every woman. With a mission to impress their consumers with the best quality jewellery, they serve them with complete dedication to make it their best shopping experience online.

So, now when you sit down to choose that necklace and chokers or long heavy earrings to go with that ring you picked out, make sure that you check out Kanhai Jewels and its intricately crafted collection that screams exquisite brilliance to add the right amount of vogue to your day.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}