Kanta Gwala: Prevailing Voice in Politics

“As the prevailing voices in the public spotlight are predominantly men, stepping into the spotlight with the truth of who you are as a woman is a political change.” Kanta Gwala is undoubtedly a political change that a democratic nation like India wishes to see. Kanta Gwala created history by emerging the first female student union president in Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur in the year 2017.

In order to meet nationwide development goals and build a strong, sustainable democratic nation, Kanta Gwala has encouraged, empowered, and supported society and its women in becoming strong political and community leaders. Born on 1st June 1994 to Mr. Mangilal Gwala & Mrs. Manju Gwala was Bhopalgarh, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, comes from a middle-class conservative family, where she is committed to creating values and isn’t afraid of hard times, that’s why her obstacles and barriers are utterly unimportant. A new dimension of women in University politics has emerged in recent years. Many women are now seen breaking the stereotypical culture and entering into politics.

Kanta, daughter of Mr. Mangilal Gwala & Mrs. Manju Gwala was born in a middle-class family on 1st June 1994 at Bhopalgarh, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The former female president was also a syndicate member in 2017 at Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur.

Kanta’s woman’s style is more peaceful because she does not tend to solve problems by force, launch wars and conflicts. She has actively worked on issues like environment protection, child protection, health care, social security. As she became the first president of the student’s union at Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur in the year 2017, it made society stop and notice her immense potential.

Kanta says that “It has been long since women have stepped out of their homes and have gained eminent positions and status in almost every field of society, then be it education or corporate world or Politics. India still needs to go a long way in ensuring equal and active participation of women in politics. Women’s participation in the job market is more intensive when they come from poor and very poor households.”

She wielded her influence in the university and others have only recently been elected to office. And, of course, that history is still being written by her. Looking into her hard work and achievements it can be said that she certainly aims to become powerful and influential women political leaders in the nation. This woman has become an equally powerful reminder of what is worth fighting for.

For equal representation in politics, Kanta suggests that role of women in the policy depends on the dominant ideology in society, as well as socio-economic and political features of the country’s stage of development. Further, she emphasizes Women's political participation as it results in tangible gains for democracy, including greater responsiveness to citizen needs, increased cooperation across party and ethnic lines, and a more sustainable future. Speaking about the balance between household chores and her social life, Kanta says that her commitment to society is always on priority, so she hardly desires of giving her a break, also on her weekend she has less time for rest and more to catch up on unfinished and pending tasks of the household.

It would be impossible, to sum up, the complete role that Kanta Gwala has played in the history of Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, especially considering the student and female activists and thinkers who, though excluded from public office by nature of her gender, made a difference in the evolution of the women politics at various levels throughout the state of Rajasthan. To appreciate her feat, one must consider that she has wholeheartedly walked her road to success bravely and passionately.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.