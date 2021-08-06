Karan Verma engages audience with his commendable acting prowess

There will be no grain of sand to produce the pearl if all the circumstances of acting are made too easy. Karan Verma is one such person who has built his own empire in the acting industry with his incredible & unique way of acting.

Like many other actors, he also faced problems during the initial year of his career. He worked with many small acting agencies and struggled hard to get success. Not losing hope in life, he kept working on his prowess and kept on doing until he achieved success.

Commenting about his failure & achievement, Karan said, “ Don't be frightened to make mistakes. It's not the end of the world, and in many respects, it's the first step toward learning and improving at something.”

Hailing from Delhi, Karan got his first break in Nepali Movie ‘ The Karma’, in 2017. Since then there has been no looking back in his life. He got different opportunities and also won the title of Leo's Mr India 2017.

Since the outbreak, the entire world has transferred its entertainment to OTT services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. As a result of his understanding of the importance of OTT, he has already begun working on this platform. Recently, he has done shooting for the movie ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ featuring renowned actors like Sanjay Dutt & Sonakshi Sinha, which will be released on Hotstar soon.

Pursuing his dreams, He is now filming his next film, ‘Ajmer'92,' which will be released on Netflix in the near future. He has been lauded by the public and has received love from all over India as a result of his great acting skills.

One can’t surely miss him watching on the big screens, as his exemplary acting skills are a visual treat.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.