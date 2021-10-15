Karo Har Dil Roshan: 4 Ways HDFC Bank can brighten up your festive celebrations

The festive season is here, and everyone across the country is looking forward to celebrations like Dhanteras, Diwali, and more. Take this opportunity to shower your loved ones with joy and show them how much they mean to you through warm gestures and gifts. And with every purchase, you can also help businesses prosper and enjoy the festivities.

If you are an HDFC Bank customer, there are plenty of offers you can cash in on from October to mid-November to make the most of this joyful season. With more than 10,000+ offers, discounts, and deals on credit and debit cards, loans, shopping, and other financial services, HDFC Bank Festive Treats truly aims to make everyone's dreams come true, here's how.

Super easy purchases with cards

Indulge in a little retail therapy or gift-buying with your HDFC Bank Credit/ Debit Card. This year's Festive Treats includes an array of rewards on all kinds of purchases on your HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card. From exclusive iPhone offers, including no-cost EMI + CashBack, to Reward Points on online and offline purchases, you can make festive shopping easier and more fulfilling. Get over 10,000 offers and discounts on electronics, apparel, smartphones, home appliances, and even groceries.

Make dreams come true with loans

Loans can help you, or a loved one tick off a long-standing life goal, such as starting a business, buying a home, or securing investments. The various types of loans available are sufficient to fulfil the unique needs of your loved ones. HDFC Bank Festive Treats have specially reduced loan interest rates, cut back processing fees, made repayment options flexible, and upped the loan limit to make the loan-taking process a breeze. You can even get up to 100% funding on several loans. Here are some offers you can explore:

Gold loan - Get a loan at 9% interest rate* and 0.2% processing fee with minimal documentation. Loans are disbursed in just 45 minutes, along with an overdraft facility that lets you pay interest only on the amount utilised.

Business loan - Fulfil your business goals with collateral-free loans up to ₹75 lakhs with 50% off on the processing fee. Select customers can avail of the loan in just 10 seconds.

Home loan - Start a new beginning by availing a home loan at 6.70%* interest rate onwards with a special processing fee of flat ₹3000 inclusive of taxes. Government employees can get an exclusive discount. What's more, existing home loan customers can get a top-up loan of up to ₹50 lakhs.

Car/ bike loan - Get up to 100% funding on a car loan at 7.50% onwards for a new car loan and 9.75% onwards for a used car loan. Benefit from zero foreclosure charge*, top-up loans at 10.75% onwards. If you are a government employee, you are entitled to special benefits. Similarly, on a two-wheeler loan, get up to 100% funding, 50% off on EMI for the first 3 months. If you are an HDFC Bank customer, you can get up to 50% off on processing fee and up to 4% lower interest rate

Big-ticket purchases made seamless with EasyEMI

With HDFC Bank Festive Treats, you can buy any big-ticket item you want without having to worry about paying back substantial interest rates on the original amount, and you can do so at your convenience! Thanks to easy, flexible, and no-cost EMIs, you and your loved ones can shop from leading brands, merchants, and manufacturers online or directly at retail store outlets without thinking twice. You don't even need any documentation or have to stress about making down payments. You can get up to 27.5% CashBack on electronics, durables, and lifestyle products through HDFC Bank EasyEMI purchases. The best part is this offer is valid till November 15, 2021.

Other gifts

To cover every need and desire you or your near ones may have, HDFC Bank also has a bunch of other gifts and offers that you can use to increase savings during this festive period. Explore the convenience and flexibility of e-gift cards, save up to Rs. 15,000 on SmartBuy and other exciting offers on PayZapp when making monthly payments, shopping or even eating out. No matter what you need, everything is instant and hassle-free at HDFC Bank.

Festivals are a time to unwind and create a lifetime's worth of memories with your family and friends. And as an HDFC Bank customer, you can leverage the many Festive Treat offers to make this a more enjoyable time for everyone you love.

However, if you are not an HDFC Bank customer and would still like to avail some of these offers, you can do so by opening a Savings Account instantly. Want to know more about the features and benefits of an HDFC Bank Savings Account? Click here.