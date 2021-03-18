IND USA
Kartik Naidu, an ace transpersonal therapist and trainer
Kartik Naidu, explains to parents about childbirth, pre and post-natal care

  • He says giving birth to a child is a divine celebration and there are many things that parents need to know about the same.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST

Looking closer at the world around us will let us how things have been fast-moving and changing. This is because of the many developments and advancements and also the constant hard work and perseverance of individuals, who get so worked up and consumed by their professional lives that sometimes need a proper awakening in life when it comes to many other important things they must know more about - like the birth of a child and what as couples and parents they need to know. Kartik Naidu is an ace Transpersonal Therapist and Trainer who has come forward to explain to people about childbirth, pre and post-natal care.

This talented being has constantly been working for years to empower people to utilize their infinite potential. Today, he has taken a step forward to explain to people about the magical experience of birthing a child and how as parents, people must ensure that the life they bring in this world is evolved and purposeful not just for their individual fulfilment and carrying out their family name, but also serve as a means of empowerment and impact on the collective consciousness. He explains that a woman becomes instrumental in carrying out this divine process as once conceived, the child learns from the behaviour and varied information absorbed by the woman through her 5 senses and her thoughts and emotions dominantly.

Hence, Kartik Naidu says that the pre-natal process is as important as the post-natal. He also recommends mothers to read the stories of Abhimanyu and Ashtavakra. Since ancient times, people have been reminded of these facts, and these stories have a positive impact on the child. Kartik Naidu also talks about the importance of meditation that a woman can practice during pregnancy for creating specific characteristics for a child. Explaining further, he gives the example of a connection through the solar plexus, i.e. heart chakra, aka Anahata chakra, to the moon and back, produces deep calm and extreme peace in the new life to be born. Similarly, doing with the sun can attract an extremely vibrant and dynamic individual and many other hacks can be done by a mother for effective pre-natal care. Affirmations, especially when personalized, also work as a powerful method. He says, "I am safe, secure and divinely protected at all times", is a must for the mother to recite throughout the pregnancy.

Throwing light on the process of birth, Kartik Naidu says it is probably the most beautiful moment for parents as he believes that the child is in heaven, while in the womb and connected to the umbilical cord and birthing is a process, which is a transition from the heaven to earth; hence it is a divine celebration. Playing mantras and OM chants and specific sounds that he develops for his clients or simply playing healing music of 528 Hz 24 hours prior and at the time of delivery is a very beautiful way to welcome a divine soul. He explains that 528 will attract love, while 417 Hz will clear out negative energies, making the baby an intense and deep human being.

During the post-natal care, Kartik Naidu says that the stages of 0-8 a child is predominantly in a Theta brainwave state. Since the child lands from heaven to earth, the baby can be called clairvoyant, connected to the cosmic consciousness with its silver chord. It can also see different auras and is energetically aware of everything around and if trained, it can also develop psychic type qualities. The baby, at this stage, tries to find its identity. It absorbs everything that happens around them, and hence, parents need to be cordial within themselves. They must communicate with love, care and understanding.

It also depends a lot on the parents' belief systems says, Kartik Naidu. If they feel their baby is calm and happy, it will be calm and happy and if they feel the opposite, they would see the baby become that as it will generate those neuro pathways. So far, Kartik Naidu has worked with hundreds of clients and have even regressed them to the womb and their past lives, and this information comes from the therapeutic experiences.

He suggests people to consult experts as working with them throughout the process of pregnancy and post can ensure a magical, incredible and transformative experience for the new life.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

