Karun Kaura bags awards for surmounting all kinds of truths of Punjab

Editor-in-Chief of Sky News Punjab and Sky News Global channel, Karun Kaura has been awarded the Bharat Jyoti Award and the APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award. He holds decades of experience in political campaigns, political research, and surveys, and has been recognized for his political mindset and strategies. Karun Kaura believes that change is something that is inevitable in the rapidly changing world and that it should be incorporated by each and every individual. Apart from this Karun Kaura has also been confederated with awards like International Gold Share Millennium and Global Achievers Awards in the past.

Because of the advent of disruptive emergent digital media, journalism now has new competitors vying for reading share. Sky News Punjab is widely available on the internet across the country, and content consumption habits have changed considerably in the last two years. Presently, through the initiatives through Karun Kaura, the channel is collaborating with M.P.s, MLAs, and Ex-CM/CM candidates from various political parties in order to increase their political vote share.

When it comes to news collecting, Sky News Punjab focuses on hot button topics rather than precise headlines. It uses community curation to build custom publishing issues about specific locations, themes, or events that are tailored to your preferences. It keeps track of the stories you click on and recommends others that are likely to interest you. The platform is used by over a million people.

Talking about the perspective of Sky News Punjab as a news channel, Karun Kaura stated, “This is journalism as seen through the journalist's eyes. We don't get any special or exclusive news. We believe in providing individuals with up-to-date information and delivering news that is unfiltered, unedited, and unchangeable. We are one of the most trusted publishers of the digital platform that travels from the crest of the uneven clouds to the depths of the buried land to bring its readers the highest quality news possible.” Due to his belief system, he has succeeded in creating Sky News Punjab a viable endeavor due to his intimate ties to Punjab politics.

The channel is very well versed with the fact that traditional media is gradually being displaced by smartphones and tablets as the key providers of news and information. Faster internet connections have supported this trend, allowing people to access their chosen content at any time and from any location. Hence, to provide convenience to the fullest to all its consumers, Sky News Punjab is available for free on Facebook, Youtube, and IPTV channels on the internet.

Karun Kaura is proving through his commendable work that News from Sky Punjab is about the purest kind of journalism. People are seen by the world via the eyes of those who provide them with information via television. Therefore, he is working diligently to provide news first to the people's hands from the source without altering the true nature of journalism.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.