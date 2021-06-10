Kautilya’s Public Policy Pedagogy – Crafting a global policy school in India

By 2050, India is slated to feature in the world’s top 3 largest economies, along with the United States of America and China. With more than 90 percent of our population under the age of 60, with the right policies, India is poised to be an economic success.

For this change in the world order, the need of the hour is a metamorphosis of our governance. It needs to be steered by a pool of smart policymakers trained in evidence-based policymaking, implementation, and leadership, men and women who have the right skill set to analyze events around them and formulate policies that exhibit a growth mindset

The University Grants Commission (UGC) accredited Masters in Public Policy (MPP) program offered by Hyderabad-based Kautilya School of Public Policy offers the right outlook for the leaders of tomorrow. The two-year full-time program offers to craft lessons for meaningful public policymaking, and skills to inspire and educate people to solve practical roadblocks faced in day-to-day governance.

Each lesson of the MPP is carefully crafted towards honing one’s skills to become a policymaker who comes up with innovative ideas and solutions to practical issues in governance and decision making.

Experiential Curriculum

The curriculum for the rigorous program has been designed with an international pedagogical and research outlook. It is tailored to suit the complexities of the Indian ecosystem. It has a sharp focus on Indian governance, policy-making structures and approaches, Government and Corporate Affairs, Political and Economic Development, Societal and Community Affairs, Foreign and International Affairs, and Human Rights, Institutions, and Democracy.

Each lesson is carefully crafted towards honing one’s skills to become a policymaker who comes up with innovative ideas and solutions to practical issues in governance and decision making. The realm of discussion is not just limited to India. Kautilya offers an insight into Asia and the world at large and includes subjects such as Campaign Management and Data for Policy Analysis.

The immersive program also includes a three-month internship at the end of the first year wherein you can draw upon the lessons learned in the classroom and apply them to real-world problems being faced in the country, thereby making it relevant.

An MPP degree from the Kautilya School of Public Policy opens doors for employment in think tanks, public service organizations, international bodies such as United Nations or the World Bank, the social sector, research, or even media and communications.

New-age learning atmosphere

The campus has it has state-of-the-art classrooms with AV systems, projectors, teleprompters, Wi-Fi hotspots, hi-tech gadgets, and two modern auditoriums.

The campus itself offers a collaborative environment and its infrastructure is at par with Ivy League colleges and the best B-schools in the country. Spread across a sprawling 100-acres, about 10 km away from the city of Hyderabad, it has state-of-the-art classrooms with AV systems, projectors, teleprompters, Wi-Fi hotspots, hi-tech gadgets, and two modern auditoriums.

The university also has an in-house media lab which gives you a feel of real-time reporting, IT labs with dedicated computer terminals for every student, and a well-equipped library with more than 90,000 books and print journals for students to use for reference and research.

Students enrolling in this fully residential program get to stay in rooms with housekeeping services, to ensure that students gain more productive time.

Gone are the days of cramped dormitories and inedible mess food. Students enrolling in this fully residential program get to stay in rooms with housekeeping services, to ensure that students gain more productive time. The living spaces are also equipped with indoor sports facilities, games, and a physical fitness area to make sure they gain an all-around development. There are in-campus cafes to feast your senses as well.

Renowned Academicians

An experienced founding team comprised of alumni from Stanford, Harvard, and IIM and renowned faculty enable you to draw experience from some of the best minds in public policy globally and expand your knowledge.

Every educator for the MPP program has been handpicked to prepare you to scale greater heights. Each member is an expert in his/ her domain and brings their in-depth knowledge of core areas such as Economics, Public Policy, Philosophy, Political Science, Statistics, Ethics, Leadership and Communication, Psychology, and Law, among others. They are the right mix of research scholars and practitioners who will bring real-world experience and perspectives into the classroom.

So, if you want to work on complex issues that shape the lives of people through national and global policies and wish to assume a position of leadership in a career of your choice, this is the course for you. To know more about the program, visit https://kautilya.org.in/masters-program/.