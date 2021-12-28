Kavya Diabetes Clinic bags Golden Glory Award 2021 by Brands Impact

After working in prestigious hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram, Guru Teg Bahadur, Metro Hospital and G.B Pant, Dr. K.K Goyal used his rich experience and expertise in setting up his own clinic by the name of Kavya Diabetes in 2012.

Brands Impact organized the second edition of Golden Glory Awards at The Leela, Mumbai, The awards were to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies who/that are embarking upon the path of glory & success with their remarkable achievements. Speaking of the spectacular achievement, Dr. Goyal quoted “Diabetes cannot stop is, we are stronger than Diabetes.”

The clinic specializes in diabetes control with oral medicines. Patients suffering from Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Stress-Induced Diabetes, Diabetic Foot, Gestational Diabetes and Obesity Treatment are best treated at the clinic. The clinic provides Steroids & Drug-Induced Diabetes insulin treatment, pain-relieving therapies and Diet Counseling,

Today Dr. K.K Goyal is an established name in the field of Diabetes and Endocrinology practicing for more than 12 years. It is due to Dr. Goyal’s rich experience and the clinic’s best practices and international standards in Diabetes care that have helped him bag the Golden Glory Award 2021.

