Keep seasonal infections at bay this monsoon season

The past year has brought the focus back to keeping ourselves and our loves ones healthy and disease-free. With the pandemic raging across the country, families have been taking all possible precautions to build immunity and keep infections at bay.

Even as we wait for everyone to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic, there are several other seasonal diseases that we could get infected with. This is the time of the year when such infections peak with the onset of the monsoon season and the vulnerable amongst us become susceptible to seasonal diseases like influenza. For the elderly and those with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and asthma, these could lead to serious complications.

The latest session of HT Spotlight, titled “Managing your family’s health in the pandemic”, brings together actor and Mrs World Dr Aditi Govitrikar, who is also a qualified medical doctor, and Dr Hemant P Thacker, Consultant Physician and CardioMetabiolic Specialist, who is attached to several premier hospitals in Mumbai including Jaslok, Breach Candy and Reliance HN hospital, for an insightful session on how to keep yourself healthy during the monsoon season.

The discussion comes at a time when we brace ourselves to get back to work after the second wave of the pandemic. The experts will speak about the different kinds of seasonal infections that you need to watch out for and the precautions you can take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from them.

Dr Govitrikar will also share her concerns about getting the flu shot for her elderly parents and children and whether it will offer any protection against upper respiratory infections that mirror those of the Covid-19 virus.

So, if you are among those getting back to work after the second wave of Covid-19, or take care of someone living with diabetes, heart disease or asthma and want to take all precautions to keep yourself and your family healthy, tune in to the session on July 2, 2021 at 5 pm. It will be streamed LIVE on facebook/hindustantimes.