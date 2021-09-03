Kenstone Capital, one of India’s leading debt consulting agencies

India, 3rd September 2021 : Founded in 2018, Kenstone Capital is a debt recovery agency that focuses on turning around delinquent debt at a record pace and maximizing returns. The process of debt recovery in India is rapidly turning to AI-driven technology to manage all aspects of credit management and extract maximum benefits. Kenstone Capital has stepped forward to integrate Technology, Process and People to create a more holistic approach to debt recovery.

In order to aid banks, Kenstone Capital undertakes tasks of helping them in recovery and debt collection. Further, the company also specializes in recovery services for B2B clients and work with businesses in dealing with requests such as accounts receivables recovery, bad debt recovery, and many more. Kenstone Capital’s transparent pricing, low minimum collection balance requirement and variety of services have earned them a top spot in the industry.

Mr. K Karunakar Shetty

Mr. K Karunakar Shetty, says, "With the widespread implications of the pandemic, we observed an increase in the number of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). In general, there is a risk factor involved in the recovery process of these NPAs. However, at Kenstone Capital, we aim to mitigate any risks involved in the recovery process and provide seamless assistance to our bank partners.”

Through their experience collecting debt from a range of debtors, they have established themselves via partnerships with several leading banks, NBFCs, financial institutions and businesses with over 3000 enforcements of the SARFAESI Act. Their involvement in helping businesses turn around debt has aided in the recovery of several assets on the verge of being considered as losses. Experience coupled with unmatched client servicing has paved an upwards trajectory for Kenstone Capital since its inception.

Kenstone Capital has established over 11 agencies nationwide and their expert teams along with their state-of-the-art technology have allowed them to identify, negotiate and recover pending and fleeting due receivables while seamlessly communicating and keeping track of their processes to establish order and consistency. Further, Kenstone Capital has also amassed a clientele of over 100 clients so far and aim to assist more firms with debt collection.

Director of Operations, Mr. Swapnil Shetty says, “We are extremely proud of the progress we have made as an agency. Our natural evolution and inclination towards growth have helped us establish trust and provide the best-in-class credit services in the country. We hope to continue our growth by providing the best screening solutions and helping our clients nationwide to free themselves from debt and become financially intelligent while ensuring maximum returns.”

The agency provides a range of over 6 services including B2B Debt Collection, Vehicle Loan Recovery, Enforcement of SARFAESI Act, Credit Risk Consulting and Legal Collections. They also provide personalised software to help businesses with their finances and loan recoveries including their Accounts Receivable Management software and Kenstone Capture.

Kenstone Capital observed that many applicants suffered from a loss in their credit/CIBIL score and were not able to avail loans despite paying off their dues. Seeing the struggle increase during the pandemic, the company started their CIBIL/credit score repair services. Their customized credit score services allow clients to explore their credit-related issues by creating a sustainable approach to maintaining an optimal CIBIL score through detailed action plans and score-building options in the long run. With agencies in over 9 cities, the company has established a high standard with a solid Credit Repair affiliation.

Their debt recovery agency upholds the relationship between creditor and debtor with the goal to realize the highest value with a constant focus on ROI. The exhaustive debtor tracking and tracing services, customizable debt collection systems and comprehensive accounts receivables collection and management solution strives to drive company growth with the best in-house experts and professionals.

Kenstone Capital plans on continuing its venture with the aim to become a trusted and recognised debt recovery company to several businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Their company values stress the importance of trust and integrity and providing high-quality services. Their focus lies on achieving their mission through providing an atmosphere for growth and prosperity to their clients via building long term relationships and delivering seamless and integrated customer service.

To know more, visit: https://www.kenstonecapital.in/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.