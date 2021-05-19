Khalsa 1699 launches world’s first super luminous 'SINGH' ​chronograph watch

The Sikh community is once again at the forefront of social service amidst the pandemic crisis unleashed in India. In the true Khalsa spirit, Sikhs are organizing free langars offering everything from oxygen cylinders to two square meals a day to people in need. Basically, they are doing what they have been doing ever since 30th March, 1699, when the Khalsa Panth (the pure way of life) was established and the Sikh community was born – serving everyone without bias or prejudice. And now they have a watch to their name, called ‘The SINGH.’

To commemorate as well as pay a tribute to that date as well as to the Sikh community, well-known watch brand, Khalsa 1699 Watches, has announced the launch of this world’s first super-luminous Singh Chronograph Watch. The watch, a tasteful product, was born out of a 7-month long research and development on part of the company.

Announcing the release of this unique watch dedicated to Sikhism, company CEO, Danny Singh, revealed, “The SINGH was purposefully designed to salute the glorious culture, history and the magnificence of the Khalsa Panth and the title SINGH. The SINGH is a pure tribute to Dasam Pita and the day he made us SINGH’s. This is a homage to every SINGH who has ever lived. Every SINGH living today and every Singh who is yet to come to this world.”

This unique time-piece comes with a range of features and benefits. Besides being the first super luminous watch featuring the “Khanda Sahib” on the dial, the watch will also have Khanda Sahib embossed on the crown. The case-back has the translation of the Khalsa lion king spirit in steel staring into you, with Raj Karega Khalsa over his head. The seconds hand represents “Aki Rahe Na Koi” while the seconds hand is designed as the ‘Arrow of Khalsa’ and the arrow head is blood red in colour representing Khalsa’s eternal victory. The Australia-based watch company will be shipping their products everywhere in the world.

The company has manufactured only 5000 pieces of this limited edition watch, which come with lifetime warranty and are made in solid stainless steel with gold plating. The Sports Chronograph is water resistant as well. The first 90 of those pieces would be released online for sale next week. You can find out more about this unique product at khalsa1699watches.com.

