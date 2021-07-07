Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khanna Gems’ Gem Selections to launch new store in Lucknow on public demand

By the second half of August, the company would be launching this new outlet in Lucknow, the city of Nawabs.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:01 PM IST
India's top astrologer Pankaj Khanna's Gem Selections is one entity, which is most trustworthy when it comes to gemstones and crystals. Being in the business for so long, the company sells non-treated and authentic gemstones world-wide. Now, on a public demand they are going to launch their 19th global outlet in Lucknow, this August. They have a strong customer base from Lucknow who purchase their products online, but the customer had been pushing for an offline store as well. So they can feel and see their gemstones from their favourite brand Gem Selections face to face.

By the second half of August, the company would be launching this new outlet in Lucknow, the city of Nawabs. Apart from being authentic and cyber advanced, one USP of the brand is that they are the only company in Asia selling gemstones on an EMI basis. The idea behind Gem Selections has always been to help people with authentic gemstones, to insight their healing journey.

Commenting on this expansion plan of the brand, Pankaj Khanna says, "We are excited for our upcoming store in Lucknow; the love that people of Lucknow have showered on us has made us to plan an outlet there! We are looking forward to serving this royal city."

