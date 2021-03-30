Kheam Panha is making an impression on Cambodia real estate

Cambodia real estate is one of the most revered arenas in the business of real estate. But it’s not just that. It’s often treacherous, full of mystery, and often with a life of its own. Yet, despite its contradictions, it remains one of the best testing grounds for one’s ability to thrive and succeed. For Kheam Panha residents and real estate extraordinaire Kheam Panha, it has been a major facilitator to help others and gain financial freedom. His approach, business knowledge, and a general good intuition for housing have helped him make a good impression on Cambodia real estate. Let’s get to know him better.

Born in Kampong Chhnang, Kheam Panha had set out to become a medicine man, a surgeon. But life, it seems, had other plans. He recalls, “I was in my junior year and quite fond of reading books. It was during one of my wanderings that I stumbled upon the book, Rich Dad, Poor Dad. I read it in a frenzy, seized by some kind of urgency. The book helped me realize two things: I wanted to help others, and gain financial freedom.” The realization got him to quit medicine and focus his youthful energies on real estate.

This shift has been one of the best decisions of his life. Today, he’s one of the youngest successful agents in Cambodia. He built his team of more than 500 agents from scratch, and in a short time managed to sell more than $10M worth of real estate. Talking about his success, Kheam Panha says, “I intended to succeed with every cell in my body. Whether it was building the right team, developing a panoramic vision for scouting the best available properties, understanding the market, or something else, I decided to give each aspect of my business unparalleled attention. This enabled me to build networks based on mutual admiration and sometimes genuine affection. My clients saw me as a well-wisher and I saw them as family.”

It seems that as a real estate agent and investor, Kheam Panha’s heart is in the right place. Perhaps that’s what appeals to his customers who might feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the market and its constant qualities. However, with Juan as their main man, they seem to feel secure.

