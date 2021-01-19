Khushwant Singh is all set to launch E-Comm store for made in India brands

Young entrepreneurs of India are driving the success story of brand Made-in-India with their innovative spirit and determination. There are many youngsters among these, who may not have attained the traditional education, but they have enough worldly wisdom that nothing can stop them from achieving their dreams. One such young man is Khushwant Singh and the brain behind the first-of-its-kind venture, the E-Commerce of India online store, that sells only made-in-India brands on its website.

Belonging to a middle class background, 22-year-old Khushwant Singh knows the value of money. Being a patriotic Indian, he also realises that made-in-India is the right path to self-reliance for the country. Having begun working at the tender age of 14, he started supporting his family financially and by the time he was 18, he had become self-sufficient in providing for his family’s needs. And he could achieve all this with the help of online marketing.

Khushwant remained a devoted learner of the ins and outs of online marketing and his clients sing paeans of his expertise. He is already earning a monthly income in 8 figures and is now all set to launch the E-Comm store where he is going to sell products made in India. Khushwant worked majorly with Indian brands while doing online marketing and that provided him with the knowhow of how the market operates. He has picked this experience and used it to launch this online store, once again using the power of internet.

He turned 22 in June 2020 and with that he decided to take this leap now. The store is already successful and helping Khushwant earned a handsome amount of money on a regular basis. But this unprecedented success that inspired this go-getter to pick more areas to conquer. In his words, “We plan to take the E-Commerce of India to the next level and make the Indian brands famous in the international market. We also plan to launch Indian made luxury brands and to create a market for the same abroad. I am confident that with the Internet’s help, we will be able to accomplish our mission and we will have more brands and people associating themselves with us.”

Kushwant believes that with his new venture he will be able to provide employment as well as financial security to a lot of people while bringing in more business for his clients.

This package deal is what India needs if it has to become self-reliant, as is the vision of our government as well!

