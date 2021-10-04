KiCo– India’s kitaab copy: A step towards democratization of education

With a mission of educating students in large numbers, KiCo- India’s Kitaab Copy has taken an initiative to reach out to students in rural India. Currently, it has become the heart of tier-3 students in terms of quality and affordability. With their expert team of teachers, KiCo offers high-end coaching to the students of classes 6 to 12 and for JEE/NEET as well. The online education platform allows the students to clear their doubts 24*7 without being time or location-bound.

KiCo has received appreciation from the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and has also contributed to the upliftment of the students in government schools of Delhi in digital education. The experienced faculty and staff members make sure the students get high-quality learning support while staying at the convenience of their homes. The tailored lesson plans and innovative digital content have made KiCo stand out from its market competitors. Over 40,000 downloads and around 10,000 daily users in their applications further put a stamp on the reliability of their services.

Regional languages have always remained sidelined by the teachers of private schools in Tier-1 territories but the majority of students face difficulties adapting themselves to English-medium education in the later phase of their academic career. KiCo has done a remarkable job in addressing the rural mass by delivering knowledge in the regional language.

The online teaching start-up is currently shooting for raising a fund of USD 1 million to expand their team while improving their teaching qualities. The firm is even aiming to expand its services to the lesser explored Tier 2 and 3 territories of India so that every student gets an equal learning opportunity to excel in life. In addition to that, they realize the urgency of introducing a hybrid learning model to the Indian rural areas and strive to develop 1,000 hybrid classrooms and 500 affiliates. Hybrid Models of KiCo-classrooms have impacted thousands of students in the country and now the mission is to scale this project to 1000 hybrid classrooms. It would benefit around 20,000 students who are unable to receive quality education due to a lack of resources in their native region.

Seeing this incredible boom that they have brought about in the Indian Education System, a lot of industry giants and potential investors have come up to invest in the platform, playing their part in upscaling them to touch the horizons of success. All the credits of firm success goes to four new-gen market enthusiasts, Gunjan Chowdhary, Amit Gautam, Gaurav Chowdhary, and Saurabh Pandey.

Talking about the venture, Co-founder Gunjan said, “KiCo – India’s Kitaab Copy had a very humble start but that had not stopped us from staying focused on our goals of equalizing learning standards. From the very beginning, our focus remained on helping the students in their learning journey. With our coaching app, we ensure that every knowledge gap is properly taken care of and no student feels left out during this period of stagnation.”

KiCo believes that quality education is the right of every child and, so, they are dedicated to making their learning ecosystem affordable and easily accessible at the same time. Driven by this goal, the company has been able to develop a scalable individualized learning platform. www.ikico.in As of now, KiCo is aiming at generating 20,000 subscriptions and a revenue of ₹23 crore while simultaneously reshaping the traditional education system of India. Looking at the potential of the Indian Market, the co-founders hold a strong belief that there is a long way to go.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.