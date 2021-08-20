Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kindda App in Hasley India’s Love Story

Famous for its life-taken sketches and funny series ‎spinoffs, the Hasley India team this time shot a film ‎about how technologies can unite loving hearts.
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The new teenage love story video from Hasley India ‎is trending on YouTube.

Recently released funny love story video from ‎Hasley India got to the top #10 trending list on ‎YouTube and stole our hearts, making the first burst into ‎laughter, then melt from touching plot twist at the ‎end.‎

Famous for its life-taken sketches and funny series ‎spinoffs, the Hasley India team this time shot a film ‎about how technologies can unite loving hearts. ‎Particularly, the young people who got stuck together are introduced to a new snack ‎video app Kindda and started to shoot ‎short videos of their #kinddatalents. ‎

Finally, these joint activities make them truly fall in love with each other and overcome intrigues that their friend arranges to separate them. We’re not going to spoil it. Just go and watch the video. The plot ‎twist at the end is just hilarious! ‎

Also, Hasley India has a Kindda account, where they shared their beatbox talent and challenged their followers to share theirs under the hashtag #hasleyindia.

The new trending idea of Kindda is the idea of ‎discovering talents and showing them to the ‎world through short videos. The platform already has been loved by Indian youth and is spreading ‎virally. Kindda's built-in algorithms make it so easy to create and edit videos and photos and simply go viral. Тhe uniqueness of Kindda is that the system rewards the users for their achievements and allows later to monetize these rewards.

Download Kindda now: https://kindda.onelink.me/tw9X/pbin

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

