Kingdom Of Lashes, A Premium Beauty Brand Taking Over The Beauty Industry

India, 20th January 2021 : Kingdom of Lashes (KOL), a premium brand for lashes and other makeup products, is widely known for being a cruelty-free brand. They value their clients as much as their product quality so they always make sure to use formulas that are tested and always made with the best ingredients.

What was KOL’s brand story?

KOL was initially Co-founded by Namrita Gulati, who set herself on the journey to break the stereotype about make-up being used to hide women’s insecurities. Namrita was stern on becoming an entrepreneur and after having worked with MAC and YSL for three years, she understood that make-up is much more than a mere mask and therefore invented Kingdom Of Lashes, KOL, an eyelash brand that creates Human hair / Faux - Mink Lashes and recently she is working on diversifying her brand into much more such as Lashes, glitters, eyeshadow products, skincare, and other things and focus on Make-In-India products.

What difficulties did KOL face initially?

Namrita along with her partner Marlon had to do extensive research for days to find out the best possible formulation for its products and for its customers. Some of the items were imported from foreign countries like the U.S.A, China and so on which made it quite a task to work fast and come up with the right solution for their lashes. The founder was a novice in the entrepreneurship market and starting a new business came with quite a few challenges.

Kingdom of Lashes (KOL)

Where can we see KOL in the next 5 years?

KOL has a wide range of professional make-up but in the meanwhile, the brand aspires to launch an everyday make-up line. All their products are high end but they have realized the importance of normal day-to-day makeup and are working on the same. In the next five years, they plan to cover all sorts of makeup products as well as skincare products and take over the retail market in the coming future.

.

How does KOL interact with the customers?

In the last 5 years, KOL saw extensive growth in their business and although they have never particularly invested in influencer marketing, many social media stars and make-up enthusiasts have purchased and reviewed their product positively on their social media sites helping the brand attract and grow customers. Their products are also available at popular e-commerce sites like NYKAA, TATA CLIQ, and Amazon. In the past five years, they have also been successful in creating a loyal customer base through their social media management and Facebook Ads.

What are the new KOL products that we will get to see in the near future?

The brand plans to drop a huge range of liquid lipsticks in the first quarter of next year. They plan to launch concealers and foundations pretty soon. KOL specifically wants to highlight on Make-In-India products that exhilarate their national customers and also generate employment which is helping the nation in every possible way while the customers get to enjoy a safe range of products at affordable prices.

Six new launches along with amazing offers - Kingdom of Lashes.

What makes KOL so unique?

Namrita, the founder, being a make-up artist herself is aware of the market demands and the hot-selling shades and colors. She had been into professional bridal makeup that gives her the vast knowledge of what shade and products customers would want to wear on a daily basis and curated her products following the same. She reads into the needs of markets easily and develops products that sell faster than any other. “Anyone coming on their site would not leave empty-handed”, saysNamrita Gulati, Founder of KOL.

What is the inspiration behind the making of KOL?

Namrita was working with established brands like YSL and MAC and she was always inquisitive about the know-how of everything. She used to check the huge list of products coming in and closely analyze their stocks. She was always keen on learning about their management and deep inside this created inspiration to create her own brand, Kingdom of Lashes. She pitched the idea to her partner Marlon and as soon as it was approved, Namrita along with her Marlon created KOL.

KOL, as a brand, has been open to every age group while educating them on the fact how fun make-up can be and how it adds more to the natural beauty. They understood the need of good quality eyelashes in the market and used that as an advantage to create their own best-selling brand. They are not only safe but also cruelty-free and not synthetic at all. Every face has its own charm and KOL has made it possible to craft the face exquisitely with its wide range of makeup products.

To know more visit: <strong>https://www.kingdomoflashes.com/</strong>

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.