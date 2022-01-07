Kissflow appoints a Chief Product Officer to drive expansion

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India

Kissflow, one of India’s top SaaS companies offering award-winning no-code workflow & low-code application development platforms names Dinesh Varadharajan as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Part of the early team at Kissflow, Dinesh has been instrumental in building and mentoring a world-class product team. He led the company’s transformation from single product to multi-product company. In his new position as CPO, he will lead the overall product vision and strategy in the digital workplace, No-code & Low-code platform space.

In his previous role as Vice President of product management, Dinesh launched the 4.0 version of the company’s flagship product Kissflow Workflow which is used by over a million users world over and is a leader in its category.

“Dinesh is easily one of the most skilled product leaders in India who has the craftsmanship to create complex products that are simple to use. His deep domain knowledge in BPM platforms and his ability to comprehend unstated needs of end users combined with his passion for perfection has brought him to where he is today. Under his expert guidance, I see Kissflow’s suite of no-code & low-code platforms provide unparalleled sophistication when compared to competitors in the respective category,” says Kissflow’s CEO, Suresh Sambandam.

"Kissflow is an early pioneer in the BPM and low-code space. We are now at a pivotal moment of our growth story, riding strongly on a massive demand for platform products that support rapid application development. Exciting times ahead and it is an honor to be steering the ship as Kissflow’s Chief Product Officer,” says Dinesh Varadharajan.

Kissflow recently expanded its leadership team with new hires to head Global Strategic Alliances and Product Marketing. The company also strengthened its presence in the Middle East by onboarding senior leaders to drive enterprise sales and plans to set up regional enterprise sales teams across the globe in 2022.

About Kissflow

Kissflow is a leading SaaS software company offering award-winning low-code & no-code work management solutions used by organizations in over 160 countries. Kissflow’s offerings include product platforms for workflow management, low code application development, procurement cloud solution, digital workplace and community management, all of them designed to simplify work. Kissflow powers more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus. Kissflow is featured as a leader in G2, world’s largest user reviews aggregator and by renowned analyst firms Gartner & Forrester. Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce of close to 400 employees.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.