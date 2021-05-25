KKR-backed EuroKids Group unveils its new identity, 'Lighthouse Learning'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

EuroKids Group, a leading early childhood & K12 education company in India, backed by global investment firm KKR, unveils its new identity 'Lighthouse Learning Private Ltd.' The new identity reflects the company’s vision to be a high quality educational platform which offers the best educational experiences through its various brands and will serve as guiding beacon in setting new standards in education.

Celebrating 20 years of inception, the group has always stayed ahead of the curve and is a harbinger of change in the educational landscape. It has set new standards and raised the bar in many aspects, including enriching pedagogy and building a nurturing learning environment for children, using technology in enhancing learning engagements, creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women or leading the way in enabling safety protocols for its students at the pre-school and schools.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said, "As we focus on an emergent future, we are embracing change in the form of a new identity. We offer high quality education to over 150,000 children every day across our 1,200+ pre-schools and 38 K-12 schools. Our child-first, outcome-driven approach emboldened with our new vision will continue to seek the highest benchmark in learning. However, our greatest joy will always lie in witnessing how education ignites a sense of curiosity - not only in young minds but in the education community and in shaping who we are. Lighthouse Learning will serve as a guiding beacon in setting new standards in education and driving new strategic initiatives for the organisation. Like a lighthouse, we strive to guide our students towards being change-makers of tomorrow."

Lighthouse Learning will continue to offer high quality education through its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, and the most recent addition of Cambridge Public School (Bangalore).

About Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International Group)

India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education company – Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), is committed to delivering the Joy of Learning to students in the early childhood education and K12 segments.

With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International and Cambridge Public School (Bangalore), Lighthouse Learning is committed to delivering a holistic, nurturing and secure learning environment for children.

With a ‘Child First’ ideology at its core, the group is committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations with innovation in pedagogy, use of appropriate technology and focus on child safety. With a network of over 1,200 pre-schools and 38 Schools, Lighthouse Learning empowers 1000+ women entrepreneurs across the nation and employs a workforce of over 10,000.

For more information, visit: https://lighthouse-learning.com/

Media Contact Details

Rhythm Aggarwal, Adfactors PR, rhythm.aggarwal@adfactorspr.com, +91-9646568681

Mohsin Vadgama, Adfactors PR, mohsin.vadgama@adfactorspr.com, +91-8484848485

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.